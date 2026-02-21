Ambitions Collide In Serie A

The Serie A runin intensifies this weekend as the battles for Europe and survival gather pace. From Bergamo to Lecce and Turin, high stakes define a pivotal round of fixtures.

At the Gewiss Stadium, Atalanta BC host SSC Napoli in a clash heavy with Champions League implications. Despite a midweek setback against Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta remain formidable at home, where attacking fluency meets defensive assurance.

Even without Charles De Ketelaere and Giacomo Raspadori, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side retain cohesion and cutting edge in Bergamo.

Napoli arrive after a lively draw with AS Roma but continue to show inconsistency, particularly away from home.

Defensive fragility and injury concerns around key players have hindered Antonio Conte’s men, though their attacking threat remains evident.

Given Atalanta’s home authority and Napoli’s vulnerability under pressure, the edge tilts toward the hosts in what should be an open contest. Further south, struggling US Lecce attempt to upset leaders Inter Milan.

Lecce’s campaign has lacked consistency, while Inter arrive brimming with confidence after edging Juventus FC in the Derby d’Itallia. Though suspensions disrupt their midfield, the Nerazzurri’s depth and discipline remain strengths.

History favours Inter, who often keep things tight against lower-ranked sides. Lecce’s fight may be spirited, but quality should prevail in a controlled away win.

In Turin, Juventus FC seek a response following defeat to Galatasaray SK. Strong at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus have combined goals with defensive solidity and will look to reassert themselves.

Visitors Como 1907 arrive confident under Cesc Fabregas, though injuries could test their resilience. With home advantage and superior pedigree, Juventus appear well placed to deliver a timely reaction.