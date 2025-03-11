Share

Famous American model and rapper, Amber Rose has revealed the reasons behind her decision to reverse her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery

Speaking in a recent interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Amber Rose explained that she initially opted for the procedure when it was in vogue, aiming for a dramatic, oversized look.

She said, “I got my butt done when it was in-style to have a big stupid fat a**e, and now I got it taken out.”

She emphasised that the trends evolve and so do her personal preferences.

The model also disclosed that she subjected her ex, Kanye West, to medical tests before engaging in unprotected sex.

“You’re Kanye West, and I made you get tested. So how you got to take 30 showers after me?

“I wasn’t the one out cheating,” Amber Rose remarked, sparking further debate over celebrity relationships and accountability.

Her candid revelations have stirred conversations across social media and beyond as audiences react to both her bold commentary on beauty standards and the personal details shared about her past relationship with Kanye West.

