Ambassadors’ Summit: Nigerian Youths Must Be Resilient, Vision-driven

The Ambassadors Summit, organised by the Joshua Oyeniyi International Foundation, recently hosted an engaging gathering for young Nigerians for its seventh edition.

The Summit, which is a national youth leadership and entrepreneurship summit, had a robust lineup of keynote speakers, who presented mind-shaping topics that engaged over 1,500 young people present at the event.

At the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Lagos, where the Summit took place, esteemed guest speakers, Federal Minister of Youth, Hon. Ayodele Olawande; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr(Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Hon Dayo Isreal, Dr Ayo Ogunsan and Dr Kesington Adebutu, who was the distinguished Father of the day charged young Nigerians to rise with vision, resilience, strength and wisdom to position themselves for strategic opportunities that can propel them to become Africa’s greatest assets.

Speaking on the Summit’s theme: Strategic Leadership For Turning Challenges into Opportunities (SURGE), Chief Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu said that strength is not defined by mere numbers or physical vigour. True strength lies in vision, discipline, and courage to rise from setbacks and the wisdom to lead with empathy and purpose.

Adebutu, who sent word through his daughter, Dr Abiola Olorode, who represented him, encouraged young Nigerians at the summit to build wealth but to use such wealth for the greater good.

“In all you do, let service to humanity be at the heart of your ambition. Wealth, when not used for the greater good, becomes a burden, but when used to uplift others, it becomes a blessing to the receiver and also the giver,” he said.

Dr. Abiola Adebutu-Olorode gave a few key factors to navigating through life as taught by her father. She stated that Integrity, which explains ‘Your word is your bond’ must be top on their list. “People should be able to know what you represent and be able to trust you.”

“Hardwork – Failure is inevitable, but you must learn from your failures. Vision: You must have a vision and believe in yourself. Financial Discipline: You can’t reach anywhere in life without financial discipline and never forget the God-factor,” she said.

The convener of The Ambassadors Summit, Dr Joshua Oyeniyi, said the theme of the seventh edition, was more than a slogan. He stated that it is a clarion call for a time and season where every young person has found themselves in a world grappling with unprecedented shifts and complex challenges, where true leadership is defined by the ability to navigate adversity and actively transform them as avenues for growth and advancement.

“This summit is designed to be a dynamic platform, where innovative thinking meets practical application, empowering young people to unlock new dimensions of influence and resilience”, he said.

CEO of Executive Hotels and Suites, Dr Ajoke Ogunsan, started her speech with a gospel song, telling the youth that one can do all things through God. She explained that leaders are built in fire of challenges and not in comfort zone.

“True leadership is not measured by the absence of challenges but the ability to turn problems into purpose and obstacles into opportunities because every challenge has an opportunity hiding in it. You have to have the vision to recognise these hidden opportunities,” she noted.

Other words of encouragement from Dr Ayo Ogunsan, was that young people should never underestimate little beginnings. He explained that consistency was always key in building any career. “To thrive from paycheck-paycheck, you must understand the need for financial planning and strategic relationships. You need someone to mention your name in the boardroom when you are not there”.

To encourage young Nigerians, who are doing amazing exploits in their different fields, Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) gave out grants of N250,000 each to six remarkable young people to boost their careers. The six recipients of the grants were selected from over 200 applicants.

Among the recipients was Dr Kayode Odunuga, a medical doctor developing an AI powered Solution, ‘Brain Bloom’. A game app that can help stimulate the brains of children living with Neuro-divergent conditions, like autism, ADHD and cerebral Palsy.