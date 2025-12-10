Ambassadorial Screening: Senate In Shock Over Nominee’s Lack Of Basic Knowledge

Senators fell into great shock on Wednesday, when an ambassadorial nominee, Emmanuel Adeyemi, failed to name before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, the three Senators representing his home state of Ekiti.

The lawmakers were thoroughly embarrassed when they discovered that Adeyemi is a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a seasoned diplomat with foreign postings in Hong Kong and France.

Adeyemi had appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs to face the lawmakers for screening and possible confirmation for an ambassadorial appointment.

Senators expressed concern over what they described as a troubling gap in basic civic awareness by one of President Bola Tinubu’s career nominees.

Adeyemi, when asked to mention the three Senators representing Ekiti State, was able to correctly mention Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele and Senator Yemi Adaramodu, but got stuck when asked to mention the third Senator.

Committee members reminded him that every state elects three Senators. The situation worsened when a member of his delegation was seen frantically searching the missing name—Senator Cyril Fasuyi—on the internet, drawing visible irritation from the Panel.

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South) said the development pointed to a broader concern about the preparedness of public office nominees.

“While no one can know everything, an ambassadorial nominee should at least know the three senators representing his state,” he declared. “Nigeria’s global reputation is fragile at this moment. Competence must not be negotiable.”

Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Seriake Dickson reinforced the criticism, describing the incident as disappointing and avoidable.

However, Senator Yunus Akintunde, who stood in for the Senate Leader, Bamidele, appealed to the Committee to overlook the lapse, though he admitted that the “Google search episode” was embarrassing.

Adeyemi is one of three proposed envoys from Ekiti, alongside Erelu Angela Adebayo and Olumilua Oluwayemika.

The Committee also screened other career nominees, including Ahmed Sulu Gambari, Maimuna Besto, Monica Enebechi, Kingsley Onaga, Ahmed Monguno, Magaji Umar and Aminu Nasir.

In a surprising twist, former Ondo governorship aspirant Senator Jimoh Ibrahim—whose name was not on the official schedule—was invited to “take a bow and go,” drawing murmurs within the Panel.

President Tinubu last week forwarded 65 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate—comprising both career diplomats and political figures—invoking Section 171 of the 1999 Constitution and seeking speedy confirmation.

The list includes seasoned envoys such as Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed (Kwara), Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno) and Maimuna Ibrahim (Adamawa), as well as notable political personalities like former presidential aide Ita Enang and retired service chiefs Ibok-Ete Ibas and Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had directed the Foreign Affairs Committee to expeditiously undertake the screening and conclude within one week.

Wednesday’s session was the second phase of the exercise. An earlier batch—Kayode Are (Ogun), Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa) and Ayodele Oke (Oyo)—had appeared before the Committee, with Oke using the platform to address longstanding allegations.

According to insiders, the staggered screenings are part of a broader strategic overhaul of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions as the administration prepares major reforms across foreign postings worldwide.