Ambassadorial Posting: Social Crusader Petitions Mexican Govt Against Omokri

A social crusader, Valentine Obienyem, has petitioned the Mexican government against Nigeria’s ambassador-designate to Mexico, Mr Reno Omokri, and said he is not qualified to be accredited as Nigeria’s ambassador to the country.

Omokri was posted to Mexico in the list released on Friday by the presidency containing names of 64 ambassadors designated by the National Assembly.

Obienyem in the petition released a few hours after the names were made pubic, alleged that Omokri is of inconsistent character.

“I write to express my serious concerns regarding the appointment of Mr Reno Omokri as Nigeria’s ambassador to your country.

“Based on his publicly documented conduct and long-standing behaviour, I believe he is not qualified to represent Nigeria, and that his acceptance could pose significant risks to diplomatic relations between our two nations,” the petitioner said.

According to him, Omokri has exhibited a pattern of instability and shifting loyalties, “often prioritising his own interests over principled conduct.

“His public record raises reasonable concerns about the potential for actions that could compromise the integrity of diplomatic engagement.”

He stated Omokri was a vocal critic of President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, adding that he participated in demonstrations, made strong statements on social media questioning Tinubu’s fitness to govern, and disparaged the President’s health and personal character.

“Among his public claims, he questioned Tinubu’s academic credentials, alleged involvement in drug-related activities, and labelled him as corrupt,” he added, and pressed links of some of his alleged statements against the president.

Obienyem disclosed that after Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Omokri vowed that he would never collaborate with President Tinubu, describing such action as contrary to his principles.

“Subsequently, he reversed his stance, publicly endorsing the President and expressing loyalty to his policies.

“This sudden reversal has been widely noted in Nigerian media and raises questions about his consistency and reliability,” he said, disclosing that his appointment as ambassador has also faced significant protest within Nigeria from citizens, civil society organisations, and commentators, who questioned his suitability for a diplomatic role.

“Despite these objections, the Nigerian presidency proceeded with his nomination, prompting further concern.

“Additionally, Mr Omokri has demonstrated a tendency toward ingratiation with those in positions of power.

“Such behaviour suggests a risk that he may exaggerate or misrepresent information to the host government to gain favour, potentially undermining trust and diplomatic accuracy,” he warned.

The petitioner advised the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to exercise caution regarding the acceptance of Omokri’s letter of credence.

“His record raises serious concerns about discretion, reliability, and professionalism, all of which are fundamental to the role of an ambassador,” he further warned, and promised to provide additional documentation or links to Omokri’s alleged public statements upon request.

The petition was copied to the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs.