Ambassadorial List Contains People With Character Deficit – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has picked holes in the list of ambassadorial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu, and said the list contained people the party said have an integrity deficit and anti-democratic credentials.

PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong, described the list as a sad commentary on the country’s history of diplomatic representation. “It is very reprehensible and scandalous,” the party stated.

According to the PDP, while most Nigerians are appalled by the inclusion of most of the nominees, they are not totally surprised, given the history and disposition of this administration.

“Furthermore, it is an incontestable fact that a nominee is a clear and direct reflection of the values and estimation of the nominator. “By making these nominations, the president has shown Nigerians that these are the best people he has to represent our country in the countries where they will be posted,” the party added.

PDP noted that it took President Tinubu almost three years to produce the list, and said “it speaks to the paucity of excellent people within his reach.”

The party specifically objected to the nomination of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the immediate-past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), whose tenure as the nation’s electoral umpire, PDP stated, was characterised by countless doublespeaks, flip-flops, and undelivered promises, which ultimately resulted in the birth of the Tinubu administration, which is struggling in all areas of governance.