Ambassador Onoh Maintains Her Stand

Women have had to work hard to prove they are worth every time, opportunity and position given to them in politics.

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Namibia, Ambassador Lilian Onoh, is that kind of storm of standing up for herself.

In March 2024, ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, accused Lilian Onoh, a career diplomat with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, of waging a war against him.

The ex-Minister sued Ms Onoh for libel before Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya.

However, Ms Onoh, a former Nigerian ambassador to Namibia and Jamaica and daughter of the late Christian Onoh, an erstwhile governor of old Anambra State, denied the allegations.

Recently, the duo’s squabble is back in the news as Onoh called on Onyeama, to publish in two Nigerian dailies documents showing proof of identity in order for her to comply with Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya’s ruling.

Onoh said in a statement dated August 25 and made available to media that her request was pursuant to Justice Ogbonnaya’s ruling on June 4, 2025 recognising Onyeama as the non-human entity known as “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs” of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and her ruling that that she should apologise to him over the statement:‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is only trying to continue its corrupt practices which have brought Nigeria to great disrepute’.

According to the statement, Onoh asked Onyeama to publish, “The biodata page of his Nigerian passport or INEC Voter’s Card or N.I.N. Card, with his name clearly written as, ‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’.

“Application to a court requesting name change and gender reassignment from male to neuter.

“Affidavit from at least, two independent doctors …. in support of the motion for gender reassignment along with a psychiatric evaluation report certifying that he was in his right senses before undergoing surgery.

“Court documents recognising Geoffrey Jideofor Kwusike Onyeama as ‘The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ and as ‘it’ and not ‘he’.

“Publication of Change of Name and Gender Reassignment in two Nigerian newspapers, as required by law.

“Official Gazette of either late Major-General Buhari or President Tinubu’s promulgation re-designating the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Geoffrey Onyeama or vice versa.”

The statement added, “Additionally, Geoffrey Onyeama must also publish legal proof of when he assumed his identity as me, Ambassador Lilian Onoh, as also ruled by Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya on 4th June 2025, re. Declaration 3: ‘I (Ambassador Lilian Onoh) refused to do either and kept up a steady stream of reports on the unbridled looting they were committing, which of course landed me in hot water, leading to an abusive attack on my career and an orchestrated media assassination campaign…’

“It should however be noted that not only am I, Ambassador Lilian Onoh, (female) alive and well, at no point did I give Geoffrey Jideofor Kwusike Onyeama permission to assume my identity or give Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya permission to give away my identity to Geoffrey Onyeama to enable him become a ‘she’ in addition to an ‘it’.

“It would therefore not be proper for me to apologise to the wrong person/entity, especially as the CTC of court proceedings show that Geoffrey Jideofor Kwusike Onyeama testified in court as George Onyeama, with two different addresses, without any objection from Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya.”

Also, Onoh raised alarm that Justice Ogbonnaya had yet to release the Certified True Copy (CTC) of her ruling over 15 months after the adoption of final written addresses in May 2024; and almost three months after delivering her judgement on June 4, 2025. “She has also not withdrawn the death threat she issued from the bench in January 2024 – an act that is a criminal offence under Nigerian and International Law,” the diplomat added.

The public perception is that the feud between both high-profile figures is becoming increasingly bitter, with no resolution in sight.

While Onoh maintains that her fight is about integrity and justice, many observers hope that diplomacy, rather than legal battles, will eventually provide a common ground for closure.