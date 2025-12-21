Ambassador Okanlawon Flags Off Ibarapa End-Of-Year Community Programmes

The Olusegun Okanlawon Foundation (OOF), led by its Founder and Chairman, Ambassador Engr. Dr. David Olusegun Okanlawon, has commenced its end-of-year community engagement programmes, marking the start of a season of social, academic and sporting activities across the Ibarapa zone of Oyo State.

The end-of-year programmes, which form the grand finale of the Foundation’s annual interventions, follow the successful Second Edition of the Olusegun Okanlawon Mathematics Competition for Senior Secondary School students.

While the academic contest laid the foundation, the focus has now expanded to broader community participation, unity and youth engagement.

The Mathematics Competition, which featured students drawn from schools across Ibarapa, rewarded excellence with cash prizes of ₦150,000, ₦100,000 and ₦50,000 for first, second and third positions respectively. The initiative underscored the Foundation’s commitment to educational advancement and youth development as a core part of its social responsibility objectives.

Speaking on the significance of the programmes, Director of the OOF/DOO Media and Public Relations Unit, Comrade Sunday Adedokun Harshasha, explained that the academic competition was deliberately designed as a prelude to the end-of-year community events.

“The Mathematics Competition was a build-up to the end-of-year programmes. It reflects Ambassador Okanlawon’s belief in combining intellectual development with community bonding and social engagement,” he said.

With the academic segment concluded, attention has shifted to the 7th Edition of the Ibarapa Sports Fiesta, scheduled to run from Monday, December 15 to December 28, 2025. The two-week sporting event is expected to foster unity, peaceful coexistence and healthy competition among communities within the Ibarapa zone.

The Sports Fiesta will feature a range of activities, including the Ibarapa Marathon Competition, inter-community football tournaments for male and female teams, Ayo Olopon games for both genders, and a draught competition.

Ambassador Okanlawon has continued to distinguish himself through community-focused initiatives that prioritise unity, youth empowerment and sustainable development. Through the Olusegun Okanlawon Foundation, education and sports have been deployed as practical tools for strengthening social cohesion and promoting inclusive growth across Ibarapa.

Reaffirming the Foundation’s vision, Comrade Harshasha said Ambassador Okanlawon remains committed to programmes that bring the people of Ibarapa together and advance collective development.

“The end-of-year activities are designed to celebrate local talent, encourage interaction and strengthen communal bonds across the zone,” he stated.

Residents, youth groups, schools and community stakeholders have been encouraged to actively participate as Ibarapa enters a season of inclusive celebration, competition and shared progress.