AMB Seriki Felicitates Kwara Children On Children’s Day

…Condemns Omu-Aran Violence

As Nigerian children join their peers across the world to mark the annual Children’s Day celebration, Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki has extended warm felicitations to the children of Kwara State, describing them as the “True leaders of tomorrow” whose welfare and future must remain a top priority for all stakeholders.

In a press statement signed by AMB Seriki on Tuesday, he commended the resilience and brilliance of Kwara’s children, urging both parents and government to remain committed to providing a nurturing and secure environment that supports their dreams and aspirations.

He noted that the future of any society rests in the hands of its younger generation, adding that education, discipline, and the right moral values are vital tools for building a better Kwara and a greater Nigeria.

However, the statesman expressed deep sorrow over the recent unfortunate incident in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, which reportedly led to loss of lives and disruption of peace in the community.

Describing the incident as “deeply saddening and avoidable,” AMB Yahaya Seriki condemned the violent outbreak and urged for calm among residents.

“I condole with the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the good people of Omu-Aran over this painful development,” Seriki stated.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. May God grant the souls of the departed eternal rest.”

He also praised the Kwara State Government for its swift and effective intervention in de-escalating the crisis and restoring order to the affected area.

He described the Governor’s efforts as exemplary and evidence of responsible leadership focused on peace and development.

Also, AMB Yahaya Seriki emphasized the importance of peaceful conflict resolution and urged citizens to explore dialogue and lawful channels rather than resort to violence, which he said only undermines collective progress.

“As a people, we must all learn to settle our differences through mutual understanding and respect for law and order. Violence is never a solution. It only leads to destruction and sorrow,” he said.

He also used the opportunity to reiterate the need for unity and collective support for the current administration at both the state and federal levels.

According to him, sustained development and the dividends of democracy can only be realized when the people align with the leadership committed to their welfare.

“The ongoing projects and reforms spearheaded by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in Kwara State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the center are clear indicators of a government that works for the people.

Let us continue to support them in their quest to deliver a better future,” Seriki added.

As the nation reflects on the significance of Children’s Day, AMB Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki called on all well-meaning Nigerians to recommit themselves to building a society where every child has a fair chance to thrive, and where peace and justice reign supreme.

