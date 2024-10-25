Amb Koussou: Taking IHRO-Africa To Greater Heights

Share

My vision is to foster sustainable economic growth, improve trade relations and promote diplomatic engagements that will place Nigeria on a more competitive and globally respected platform”

—Ambassador Daniel Koussou (Chairman, Committee on Economic Diplomacy, Trade and Investment in Nigeria for IHROAfrica)

Viewed from the global perspective, the tasks placed in the hands of the members of the International Human Rights Observatory (IHRO)-Africa to collaborate with African governments to support the African Charter are onerous and deserves the best of minds.

For the records the Charter was unanimously adopted at the Organisation of African Union (OAU) meeting of African Heads of State and Governments held in Kenya on June 27, 1981.

The IHRO-Africa seeks to engage with African governments and civil society organisations for project implementation and of course, good governance.

Specifically, the Charter lists the rights and duties that should be respected at all times in according to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948 at Palais de Chaillot Paris France.

Good enough, the Declaration provides full protection to all people against all forms of injustice and violation of human rights. In its distilled essence, therefore, the noble vision aptly spells out its core values, stating that:

“We focus on regional and national economic development goals for a better Africa that we propose to see, which will benefit the most vulnerable people through technical support in human rights campaign such as health, education, arts, culture and science.”

To walk the talk on the performance and actualisation of the vision, the best of hands are needed to pilot the ship of IHRO-Africa to the harbour of the people’s hope.

There comes in Ambassador Daniel Koussou, who was recently appointed as the Chairman Committee on Economic Diplomacy Trade and Investment in Nigeria for IHRO-Africa. It was one golden opportunity to engage him to make public his vision for the organisations, more so at this trying time of economic dire straits.

As reflected in the introductory quote his plan is to place Nigeria on a more competitive and globally respected platform. But just how does he ensure that this comes into reality? That is the million naira question.

Let us follow his thoughtful response. Said he: “To achieve this my strategies will include active collaborations with government bodies the private sector and international stakeholders.

I intend to strengthen investment opportunities through trade fairs diplomatic dialogues and initiatives that encourage Foreign Direct Investment FDI in vestments.”

Purposeful, is it not? Of course, it is. But it was necessary to get to know precisely the impact of current trends and developments on the IHROAfrica organisation. On this aspect he touched tell

ingly on how he would rely on data-driven insights, regular consultations with industry experts and of course, participation in global economic forums.

To drive home the salient message he stated that: “Continuous learning and monitoring the global economic environment will allow me to adapt to changing dynamics, ensuring that Nigeria is not left out.”

Such a response gives us an incline into his patriotic perspective to his onerous duties. And we cannot but wish that our crop of political leaders as policy makers would borrow a fresh leaf from the hands of Amb Koussou.

Yet, there was more to glean from his solutionproviding insights into how to align Nigeria with the global trend of development that is pro-people.

For instance, he has expressed his views to encourage active collaborations and partnerships because as he rightly stated: “Working together is key to achieving sustainable development.

I urge the government to create enabling policies and an investment – friendly environment” while “corporate bodies should explore avenues for joint ventures that can drive economic growth and development.”

That should serve as food-for thought for our policy makers because the rash removal of fuel subsidy along with the sudden hikes in electricity tariff, the Value Added Tax (VAT) and an exponential rise in inflation rate of all manner of goods and services cannot be described as an environment friendly to local or to attract foreign direct investment. Not at all.

It is therefore, important to gain from his wealth of knowledge. As he aptly stated in response to the question on trends and developments that may impact the organisation, he stated that:

“I believe my recent appointment is a testament to my consistent efforts, that is in promoting trade and economic development particularly through my work in hospitality and tourism.”

Furthermore, BIGWIL IHROAfrica recognises the potential of Nigeria and the need for strong leadership to navigate the complexities of international relations and economic diplomacy. What is going to act as catalyst to drive his vision to the promised land is this:

“My passion for empowering young people in the industry has further highlightef the importance of involving key sectors, especially in the development of the economy.”

Another brilliant approach to providing solutions to the challenges of youth unemployment and the attendant restiveness.

All said, our leaders on political and economic policies should be driven by the provision of enabling environment for business to thrive, work on partnerships that would encourage socio-economic, development and ensure the protection of human rights, at all times.

