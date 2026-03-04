New Telegraph

Amazon Says Drones Damaged 3 Facilities In UAE And Bahrain

Amazon’s cloud computing business said drones have hit three of its facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain following US and Israeli strikes against Iran at the weekend.

The incidents occurred on Sunday morning, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) saying at the time that ‘’objects’’ had hit a data centre in the UAE, creating ‘’sparks and fire’’.

Also on Sunday, AWS said it was investigating power and connectivity issues at a facility in Bahrain. On Monday, the company confirmed that drone strikes had caused the outages. The incidents highlight the vulnerability of key technology infrastructure like data centres during military conflicts, reports the BBC.

