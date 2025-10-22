Amazon Outage ‘Resolved’ As Snapchat, Banks Among Sites Impacted

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said late Monday that it had resolved a massive outage that knocked some of the world’s largest websites offline for much of the day.

More than 1,000 apps and websites – including social media platforms like Snapchat and banks such as Lloyds and Halifax – were impacted by problems that Amazon said were at the heart of the cloud computing giant’s operations in the US.

The platform outage monitor Downdetector said user reports of problems globally soared to more than 11 million during the outage on Monday, reports the BBC.

Even after Amazon fixed the underlying problem, experts said the outage demonstrated the perils of having so many companies rely on a single, dominant provider.