Amazon Beats Microsoft, Google To Lead

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the online retailer’s profitable cloud platform, is still ahead of the pack leading the infrastructure cloud market ahead of its main rivals – Microsoft and Google.

According to estimates from Synergy Research Group as reported by Statista, Amazon’s market share in the worldwide cloud infrastructure market stood at 32 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, down from 34 per cent a year ago.

Amazon’s main rivals, Microsoft and Google, saw slightly stronger year-over-year growth, resulting in both increasing their market share by a percentage point compared to last year’s June quarter.

In Q2 2023, global cloud infrastructure service spending grew by $10 billion compared to Q2 2022, bringing total spending to $64.8 billion for the three months ended June 30.

Looking at the trailing 12 months, the cloud market is now a $247 billion opportunity, explaining why it is so fiercely contested. Amazon, Microsoft, and Google accounted for almost two-thirds of cloud infrastructure revenues in the past quarter, with the eight largest providers controlling almost 80 per cent of the market.

“As an ever-larger market keeps on adding $10 billion, the year-on-year growth rate almost inevitably declines, from 20 per cent in Q4 2022, to 19 per cent in Q1 2023, to 18 per cent in Q2 2023.

“However, there are now tailwinds out there that could change that trajectory a bit,” John Dinsdale, Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group said.

He added: “There are signs that the Chinese market could be heading back towards something closer to normalcy; the macroeconomic environment is slowly heading in the right direction; and many enterprises have now reviewed and optimized their historic cloud usage and are returning to generating new workloads, including generative AI tasks.”