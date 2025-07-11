Amazon Accused Of Selling ‘Slave-Labour’ Fashion On Its Website

Amazon has been accused of “turning a blind eye” to modern slavery by failing to prevent companies from using its website to sell clothes allegedly made by abused workers.

An investigation by the campaign group Labour Behind the Label found that T-shirts, dresses and denim skirts – all sold on Amazon by independent British firms – were made by Pakistani workers who are regularly ordered to work seven days a week, for up to 13 hours a day.

In three factories, workers were paid below the local minimum wage and risked missing out on healthcare provision.

The clothes were then sold on Amazon by the UK-based brands A2Z 4 Kids, Chums and Icecoolfashion. None of them responded to the allegations. Amazon said it takes the claims “incredibly seriously” and has launched an investigation.

The internet retailer said that sellers must abide by laws and by its own standards, including fair working conditions.

The online giant – which is valued at $2.37trn – runs the biggest marketplace platform in the world, with 62 per cent of all its sales now being made by third parties.

But it has been criticised for appearing to duck its responsibility to guard against “forced labour” under this business model, with little scrutiny of how products are being made for its estimated 500,000 third-party fashion sellers.