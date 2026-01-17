Amazing Ways To Brighten Your Home With Colours

The meaning of colours and its usage varies depending on culture and circumstances to which it is used. For artistic effects, colours are used to depict several emotions and conditions. For instance, in housing, the usage of colour adds brightness and life to a house while in some other cases it changes the setting of a room; from relatively big to small.

Colour is a form of non-verbal communication. It is not a static energy and its meaning can change from one day to the next with any individual – it all depends on what energy they are expressing at that point in time. Here are amazing nine tips to brighten your home with colours.

Let’s begin with what each colour stands for: Red is the colour of energy, passion, action, ambition and determination. It is also the colour of anger and sexual passion. Orange is the colour of social communication and optimism.

From a negative colour meaning it is also a sign of pessimism and superficiality. Yellow is the colour of the mind and the intellect. It is optimistic and cheerful. However, it can also suggest impatience, criticism and cowardice. Green is the colour of balance and growth.

It can mean both self reliance as a positive and possessiveness as a negative, among many other meanings. Blue is the colour of trust and peace. It can suggest loyalty and integrity as well as conservatism and frigidity. Indigo is the coluor of intuition.

In the meaning of colours it can mean idealism and structure as well as ritualistic and addictive. Purple is the colour of the imagination. It can be creative and individual or immature and impractical. Turquoise is communication and clarity of mind.

It can also be impractical and idealistic. Pink is unconditional love and nurturing. Pink can also be immature, silly and girlish.

TIPS:

Mirror Mother Nature

For a no-fail palette, adopt the great outdoors as your muse. Perfecting this room’s ocean side vibe, with shades of sand, surf, and sea glass, was a proverbial day at the beach.

Frame your view

Draw attention to the world beyond your windows by painting their sashes a bold yellow rather than the usual white.

Disguise dated brick

A refreshing aqua helps a formerly ruddy fireplace blend with the surrounding walls. Temper a sweet shade with a riot of pattern Splashy toils, geometrics, and stripes throw cool lavender a red hot curve.

Fake architectural grandeur

Two vivid greens, plus stick-on molding, create the illusion of custom character. Wake up a windowless bedroom Low natural light is no problem when walls wear a perpetual peachy glow. Let a fearless hue do the heavy lifting Then fill in the blanks with white furnishings. Rugged textures, like weathered wood and woven reeds, offset pink’s girlish tendencies.

Go against the wood grain

Instead of a stain, or plain white paint, using green puts a fresh face on classic kitchen storage. Don’t overlook the floor Directly under your feet, there’s a surface waiting to be transformed with crisp, wide stripes.