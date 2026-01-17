Amazing Super Eagles Era Under Supremo Chelle

Nigerians are football-loving people. The round leather game is one sport that unites the entire country in all spheres. When the national team plays, the whole country is involved despite the diverse ethnic/religious beliefs of the citizenry.

Over the years, the situation has been the same. I recall the effects of the Atlanta Olympics exploits of the Eagles on Nigerians.

Because of the time difference, the famous semifinal win over Brazil and the final tr Argentina were decided in the early hours Nigerian time, Despite the timing, Nigerians came out to celebrate in the streets of major cities across the country.

Such is the power of football. The team play of the Super Eagles is another issue. Between 1994 and 1998, it was glorious as Nigeria won the AFCON trophy in 1994 and went to the World Cup same year where the country was adjudged as the most entertaining team of the tournament.

From 2020 till date, the Super Eagles have not been too impressive even though the country won the AFCON Trophy in 2013 under the leadership of late Stephen Keshi.

It has been neither here or there in terms of team cohesion, style and overall delivery with a regular line up. Former coach, Gernot Rohr, was close to giving Nigeria a solid team but he was fired and since then, it has been a rebuilding process of sort which affected the country’s campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which Nigeria failed to pick a ticket.

A total of four coaches handled the team in the qualifiers, how do we get the desired result? The rest is history. The AFCON 2025, which ends on Sunday January 18 in Morocco, is the biggest test for coach Eric Chelle from the start. Nigerians are yet to forget the World Cup ouster and this competition was believed to be a good test for the coach and the team.

Because of the lack-lustre performance of the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifiers, not many gave them a chance to even make it beyond the group stage, which is the first round.

Somehow, after a scrappy 2-1 win against Tanzania in the first match, the team went on a cruise, beating Tunisia 3-2, Uganda 3-1 and Mozambique 4-0. The quarterfinal tie against Algeria was a crunch encounter but the Super Eagles won with ease as the 2-0 score was not a true reflection of a match that could have been won with higher margin. The semifinal against Morocco was a highly technical match.

The Moroccans cut off the supply channel of the Super Eagles. Alex Iwobi was prevented from sending the penetrating passes just as the top three forwards led by Victor Osimhen struggled all through. It is however important to review the good runs of the team at the tournament.

Nigeria emerged the best attacking side in the semis and the flow of the entire team was impressive. Alex Iwobi was crucial with his direct penetrating assists and also secondary assists that slits the opposition defence at will.

Winfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka were great in the middle providing cover for the back four. Ace defender Ola Aina, and Benjamin Fredricks were not in Morocco due to injury but somehow Bright Osayi Samuel and Semi Ajayi did well.

On the left side, Bruno Onyemachi was also very good with his excellent runs which gave Nigeria the first goal against Algeria. Overall, the Super Eagles did well at AFCON 2025, I am not interested in the Third Place match but the fact that they lost the only match via penalties against the host was commendable.

Coach Eric Chelle has transformed this team and somehow he was able to present his best 11 at the tournament. He is good enough to be retained by the federation and I hope they NFF will be smart enough to do this. I have not seen the Eagles displaying so much dominance in games in the past 20 years or more.

The failure to qualify for the World Cup could have been a motivating factor but all the same, there was great chemistry and amazing flow in the team.

NFF must keep Chelle to further strengthen this team for future challenges. Nigeria displayed good football at AFCON 2025 and can do better if the technical crew is not disrupted.

I was hoping Nigeria could win the continental competition but it is not always that best teams win in tournaments of this magnitude.

Chelle could have changed tactics against Morocco when the host team seemed to have mastered the Eagles flow but Nigeria lost gallantly in the end via penalties. I strongly believe this is a new Super Eagles era and Nigerians will enjoy this team much more in the years ahead.