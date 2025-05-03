Amazing Remo Stars And The Wind Of Change In Domestic League

Share

The Nigeria Professional Football League is fast taking shape of what an ideal domestic league should be. I will state reasons to back this up. No doubt, there are areas where improvements are necessary especially to curb hooliganism, but the emerging prospects in the league are commendable.

To further get better, the stadia across the country must be safe. There should be good welfare packages for the players while the playing turf should be top-notch and television friendly.

It is also expected that these professional teams should go all out for marketing purposes. They should partner with airlines to airlift their teams in this time of concern over insecurity. They could go for rebate arrangement just as kit sponsorship should also prevail for revenue generation. More sponsors should be brought in by these elite teams to boost their overall operations. The players need to display more professionalism in all ramifications. The fans of the beautiful game deserve the best and these players as main actors should be up to the task to deliver the best. They should engage good managers to pilot their affairs on and off the pitch for their growth, progress and for the advancement of the domestic elite league.

The management team under the leadership of Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye has been consistently doing well. It can only get better. The league status on hooliganism should be reviewed. The penalty for teams should be stiffer such that the management of the teams will be begging their fans not to disrupt games in any way. In the outgoing season, the NPFL board took decisions against erring teams but asking these teams to pay N3m or N5m cannot be enough to curb disruptions in match venues. The penalty that will affect these teams is point deductions. It has to be injected because deduction could affect a team’s attempt to win the league or also make a team go on relegation. If this is introduced, there will be more sanity. Managers of teams know the perpetrators of trouble in their home grounds.

The partner of the elite domestic league, GTI, deserves kudos for taking a big burden off the shoulders of the NPFL board. The target of GTI is to see teams evolve with the full toga of professionalism. Executive Director of GTI Assets Management, Nelson Ine, had a chat with me. He says the league will get to a stage in which a team will be paying one player N5m or even more in a month.

Ine added that he was happy with the progress being recorded by the private clubs in the league. He said: “Gradually, these private clubs will take over not only the elite cadre but the entire domestic league.”

And so last weekend, one of the private clubs in the elite cadre, Remo Stars, emerged champions of the NPFL for the 2024/2025 season with four games to spare. In the two previous seasons, Remo Stars came second but this time, the Ikenne-based team under the chairmanship of Kunle Soname won the league. I was elated because a private person raised his team to get this far. I have visited the Remo Sports Complex and the entire set-up is amazing. You will not believe you are in Nigeria. The complex has everything. Training pitches, good functional pitches and also conference halls plus accommodation facilities. It is home away from home. The team has a feeder team, Beyond Limits, also doing well and causing shock waves already in the domestic scene. Through the proprietor, the coaches attend regular refresher courses abroad.

Soname has blazed the trail for the return of private teams. More should come. Private investors should embrace football in the country to further make the domestic league stronger.

It was more interesting that Remo Stars won the league on a day the proprietor was celebrating his birthday. It was a well-deserved title triumph for the Ikenne-based side. The facility is now being used by the national teams while the some of the events for the forthcoming National Sports Festival in Ogun State will be staged in at the Remo Stadium.

Coach Daniel Ogunmodede has done so well with the team but going forward, the coach should meet with Hon Soname to bring out a good plan for the continental assignment of the team in the coming months. Remo Stars, will good planning and the right players, can rule Africa.

As I said earlier, the NPFL is taking the expected shape. There is also Ikorodu United making waves in the elite class under the chairmanship of Sanmi Doherty. The team, despite starting on a shaky note, has scored the highest number of goals this season (53).

In the Nigeria National League, Sporting Lagos, Kun Khalifa, Beyond Limits and Smart City are some of the private teams making waves to move to the elite class and take over the domestic scene in the nearest.

The future is here and it is important that the Nigeria Football Federation work with the leadership of respective domestic leagues to encourage private teams more. That is the way to go as one expects that gradually, government-owned clubs will further reduce for private teams to flourish. Congrats to Remo Stars, kings of the elite cadre of Nigeria league.

