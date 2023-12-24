Christmas celebration comes and goes every year, but do you know you can make this year’s Christmas worth remembering when you go to places you have never been before or do things you never did before this season? Amazing Places To Visit During Christmas Holidays has been well compiled for you in this article.

Trust me, Nigeria is a top destination for travellers who are looking for a serene environment or cool atmosphere to spend vacations or celebrations of the Christmas and New Year which beckons in a few days with our loved ones.

Nigeria which is situated in the stunning sub-Sahara region is renowned for its stunning beaches, historical architecture, and vibrant nightlife. With so many wonderful places to visit, picking the best holiday destination can be so difficult.

However, in other to navigate and explore the beautiful city of Nigeria New Telegraph is here to help you ease that stress by providing you with top-notch places to visit and things to see there.

Fun Places To Visit For Christmas Celebration

Here are the top 20 places in Nigeria New Telegraph has compiled for you to create lots of fun memories with family, friends and loved ones on Christmas day you won’t need to spend much and still have the best fun ever.

WONDERLAND AMUSEMENT PARK AND RESORT

This ultramodern resort centre offers premium leisure services to fun seekers, a recreation centre, rides as well as an amazing arcade. A visit to Millennium Park would not be complete until one enters the popular Fulani Ranch which offers a variety of tasty local and intercontinental cuisines.

A host of other restaurants and shops are also on ground to cater for your needs while at the park. The park also boasts a clinic for the treatment of minor injuries. With its wide range of activities offered, everybody is guaranteed a fun time!

So, if you are planning a family picnic, a group get-together or want to spend quality time bonding with your loved ones this Christmas season, then this park is highly recommended for you.

LEKKI CONSERVATIVE CENTRE (LCC)

Lekki Conservative Centre (LCC) is one of the natural parks in Nigeria which is located in the heart of Lagos State along the Lekki-Epe expressway, Lekki.

The park is known for its preservation of wildlife and aside from that it also offers a great atmosphere for picnics and eat-outs for Friends and family who plan for a serene environment to spend the Christmas holiday for great ambience.

In Lekki Conservation, visitors are allowed to bring in their own food, drinks, games, and any other fun time equipment and you can also decide to buy from the restaurants or barbecue joints for the food aspect.

The centre opens from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm on a daily basis with an adult paying the sum of N1000 while children below age 10 pay N200 as an entrance fee with an extra ₦1000 for the canopy walk.

Animals To See At Lekki Conservation Centre Yellow-billed Kite

Pine Nut Vulture.

African Pied Hornbill.

African Helmeted Turtle.

Mona Monkey.

Woodland Kingfisher.

Plantain Eater.

Pin-tailed Whydah.

African Jacana.

Monitor Lizard. OMU RESORT Omu Resort is another beautiful place to be during this Christmas Holiday. It is located in a rainforest area which allows visitors to experience the magnificence of nature. It is one of the best zoo centres in Lagos. Omu Resort Centre is a one location multiple destinations resort centre located in Bogije, Ibeju Lekki, which is about 30 30-minute’ drive from Ajah, it operates from 9 am to 6 pm every day except on Sundays which they open by 12 pm but closes at the same time. This resort centre set in a rainforest environment offers tickets in the following categories: Gold (₦4,000), Platinum (₦7,000), Prime (₦9,000) and Super Prime (₦16,500). Interestingly, Omu Resort offers their guest the ability to purchase tickets directly from the comfort of their homes with the introduction of online ticket purchase at OMU RESORT ONLINE PAYMENT. The zoo at Omu Resort houses about 40 animals and reptiles and the main attraction at the resort is the lion, most especially when he is about to be fed which is usually announced through a PA system for all to watch. NATIONAL MUSEUM, LAGOS The National Museum holds some of the most fascinating objects which is used in telling the story of Nigerian art and culture. Located in Ikoyi, Lagos Island, the museum collects, preserves and promotes Nigeria’s rich heritage to the world. The museum was founded by the British archaeologist, Kenneth Murray in 1957 to celebrate the unique cultures of over 300 communities in Nigeria with an eminent accumulation of Nigerian workmanship, including bits of statuary and carvings and archaeological and ethnographic displays. You can find galleries dedicated to the Nok Terracottas from Benin City, the bullet-riddled car from the assassination of Murtala Muhammed, carved ivory, ancient royal crowns and intricate handcrafted artefacts from all over Nigeria. The thing to see at the museum Anyanwu. …

Ekoi Stone Sculpture. …

Dakakari grave sculpture. …

A fierce Sukur warrior protecting her land. …

Life on the Lagoon. …

The car in which Murtala Mohammed was assassinated. …

Wood and coconut carvings. …

Jollof pot on wheels. The museum is open from morning till late evening but it is advisable to go early so you can have enough time to explore the grounds. It is also advisable to call the contact number to confirm the gate fee or if there are any special exhibitions. FREEDOM PARK, LAGOS Freedom Park is a home for artistic and cultural expression, it is a recreation centre located on Lagos Island in what used to be a colonial prison in Lagos. The park was constructed to preserve the history and cultural heritage of Nigerians. Monuments in the park reveal the Lagos colonial heritage and history of Her Majesty’s Broad Street prisons. It was built to commemorate the 50th anniversary independence celebration in October 2010. The park serves as a National Memorial, a Historical landmark, a Cultural site, and an Arts and Recreation Centre. There’s a part of the park where the old prison cells have been recreated. Having seen the prison cells, you can then lose yourself in the park’s art gallery and stuff yourself at the food court. There is a museum on grounds that shows some of the artefacts the prisoners used, the cell they were kept in and many other interesting things. There are a few eateries on ground, a fish pond, and statutes of different people, like the three wise men who liberated Nigeria. This is a great sightseeing place to go to. Don’t forget to ask for Daniel he made the experience great. The are a lot of things to know about Nigeria’s Freedom in the Park. The entrance fee is just N200 to have a glimpse of everything in the park and wandering through the park will take you some time. The park, which is now a serene abode for individuals, visitors’ collective contemplation and interaction is open to the public every day. Today, Freedom Park has become a venue for diverse social events and recreational entertainment OBUDU MOUNTAIN RESORT/CATTLE RANCH CROSS RIVER STATE Obudu Mountain Resort is known as Africa’s finest and one of the most beautiful places in Nigeria to visit during holidays, the resort is located in the highlands and deep tropical forests of Cross River State. Obudu has rich natural vegetation and a picturesque view, it is also becoming popular amongst tourists from all around Nigeria and Africa as a whole. The ranch has numerous pleasant and beautiful mountain-area and country-side views, with a well-preserved and calm serene to suit all guests. Obudu Cattle Ranch also features a water park with slides, cable cars, a golf course, a nightclub, night-time bonfires and horseback riding. The accommodations are ultra-modern, not taking away the mountainous scenario. A walk through the forest of Obudu brings one closer to nature as you listen to beautiful birds singing melodiously to your delight. Why don’t you seize the opportunity this Christmas to explore nature while bonding with your loved ones? This resort centre is located in Cross River State. The resort is also notable for having Africa’s longest cable car which is about 4km in length. The cable line which extends from the bottom of the mountain through an extremely winding road to the top of the resort provides an unparalleled view of the mountain to guests. IKOGOSI WARM SPRINGS, EKITI STATE Ikogosi Warm Spring and Resort is yet another mind-blowing tourist centre to spend the Christmas holiday without spending a whopping amount of money, you can unwind the past months with your family, friends and loved ones at this natural spring resort. This tourist attraction is a place where natural warm spring meets and flow side by side with cold springs at a confluence, each maintaining its thermal properties. Surrounded by nature such as hills and lush grounds, Ikogosi is located in Ekiti State on a well-landscaped 116-hectare, surely, it is a home away from home. The resort facilities are built in conformity with international standards, and they offer first-class customer satisfaction with an exquisite restaurant serving intercontinental dishes as well as local flavours. Ikogosi Warm Springs and Resort is a leading tourist destination in the country. So get your trip off to a great start with a stay at this property, which offers a car park free of charge. Conveniently situated in Ekiti this property puts you close to attractions and interesting dining options. Rated with 4.5 stars, this high-quality property provides guests with access to massage, restaurant and fitness centre on-site. YANKARI GAME RESERVE, BAUCHI STATE Yankari National Game Park is a large wildlife recreation ground situated in the south-central part of Bauchi State, It was established as a game reserve in 1956 but later upgraded to a national park in 1991. This park homed about 50 species of wildlife such as lion, leopard, hippopotamus, antelope, elephant, roan and hartebeest, buffalo, and waterbuck as well as over 350 species of colorful birds. the critically endangered West African lion, Yankari was managed by the National Parks Service until 2006 when responsibility for the management of the reserve was handed back to the Bauchi State Government. Today Yankari is an important tourism destination in Nigeria, and rapidly growing in popularity. Other side attractions in the park are Chatty baboons, dancing hippos, baby elephants and other species of wildlife that will surely tickle your fancy. Other exciting attractions ideal for family fun are the Marshall Cave systems and Wikki Warm Springs. Yankari Reserve also has outdoor and indoor sports facilities and suitable accommodation. The reserve centre equally boasts of decent and affordable accommodation for visitors. If you visit Yankari this Christmas, don’t forget to take a deep in the warm spring. But remember always to guard your belongings against the baboons! OLUSEGUN OBASANJO PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY (OOPL), OGUN STATE Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) is another historic, tourist, recreational and academic centre established by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007 and designed as a national archive for the preservation of presidential documents and materials. The library features the main library building, an Amphitheatre, a zoo, a 1000-seat auditorium, a bookshop, an amusement park, a wildlife park, a cinema, a museum, an event centre, restaurants, bars and a guest house among a host of others. Aside from all these, the library also has the Rock of Inspiration, Bamboo Groove, the rotunda’s fun stop, a lofty swimming pool for adults and children and an arrival pavilion. Obasanjo Presidential Library is a park that is all in one, which is why it is unarguably the most sought-after recreational centre in Nigeria. ABRAKA TURF AND COUNTRY CLUB Abarka Turf and Country Club is a private country club known for its lush vegetation, aquatic environment, crystal clear water, and rich tropical rainforest. The turf provides recreational activities to keep adults and children happy on Christmas Day. This amazing relaxation centre is located on the plains of the Delta coastline, Abraka Turf and Country Club offers Savannah adventure, natural reserves and a clear emerald green river, the river is so clear that one can see fishes swimming in it. The expansive and well-manicured plants with horses grazing on the lawn provide every visitor with a feeling of calmness and tranquillity. Aside from the first-class accommodation, catering services, horseback riding, kayaking, canoeing, fishing and swimming in the mysteriously clear river, the resort provides for people with different budgets. Trust me, if you are a lover of nature and serenity, the Abraka resort is the place to spend your Christmas. 14. KAJURU CASTLE, KADUNA STATE Kajuru Castle is an exclusive and luxury resort villa built in the heart of Kaduna village called Kajuru. Kajuru Castle which was built and established by a German expatriate, Burg Heinrichswalde in 1978 is a major commercial hub in the northern part of Nigeria. This attractive Castle is styled in a European and clearly German way with a baronial hall, complete with suits of armour was built in five years with metre-thick granite stone. The gorgeous architectural masterpiece with the breathtaking ambience of Kajuru Castle is set upon elevated peaks with staggering views which is about 45 km from Kaduna on a mountaintop. The castle has a setting and atmosphere that offers a ‘Home away from Home’ experience for visitors who need a peaceful aura to refresh, reflect or simply get away from a busy schedule. The side attractions in this castle are the live crocodiles and gorgeous peacocks that move around the vicinity. And this castle has been used for popular music videos by known musicians. The most attractive part of the facility is the open courtyard with the magnificent large stainless swimming pool and pool chairs, plus a barbecue area complete with an outdoor oven. However, Kajuru Castle can only accommodate 12 individuals or five couples at a time, Therefore, during this Christmas period, you and your family members can chill out at this resort place to unwind and have fun without interference. LUFASI PARK, LAGOS STATE Lufasi Park is yet another unique urban forest park located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, which is just a stone’s throw from Lekki Conservative Center. Lufasi Park offers a relaxation centre for adults, Play Park and football pitches for youngsters, and horse and donkey rides through the picturesque natural environment for visitors with just an entrance fee of N1000 for adults and N500 for children. There are hosts to the Green Rangers Club Program and LUFASI Education Center which provides interactive climate change and conservation workshops to schools and organisations. The park also houses animals like monkeys, tortoises, horses, rabbits, ducks, donkeys and many others. The beautiful garden of Lufasi Park is a playground for kids, excellent guides and plenty of educative activities. This park is an ideal place for families’ private tours, getaways and many other activities for the Christmas celebration. LEKKI LEISURE LAKE, LAGOS

The Lekki Leisure Lake is a safe & seaside activity centre where kids & adults can partake in thrilling & real activities like quad bikes, jet skis, wave boats, pontoon boats, and pedal boats. The beach can be rented for a private function.

Lekki Leisure Lake is located at Adekunle Animashaun Drive, Marwa, Off Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, 106104.

However, pets are not allowed at this beach and the entrance fee is N2,000 for adults & N500 for kids. You also get food & drinks from the lake. Music will be playing so expect to see a loud & busy atmosphere. You can get a ride for as low as N1,000 and up to N5,000.

At Lekki Lake, you can also host a party, birthday, seaside activity or just come & meet people having fun. There is a hotel (Vantage Hotel) in the same place so this is an ideal place to stay for a weekend.

The lake gives you a nice view over the Atlantic Ocean while you ride the quad bike and race through their dynamic dune track.

LA CAMPAGNE TROPICANA, LAGOS La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is an African-themed resort located at Ikegun, off Lekki–Epe Expressway, Lagos. It is a 5-star resort with beautiful attractions like a natural lake, sandy beach, swimming and canoeing facilities, beach football and volleyball pitch. GATE FEE: Adults- N5,500 without corkage and N6,500 with corkage. Children- N1,700 with or without corkage. Teenagers- N3,500 without corkage and N4,500 with corkage. The best time to visit the resort is during the dry season between November and March. This will give you the opportunity to enjoy the open-air activities at the resort. La campagne tropicana charlets and prices; KODI: 86,000 NGN per night.

LABA: 86,000 NGN per night.

EXECUTIVE KODI: 100,00 NGN per night.

OSO: 129,000 NGN per night.

OBAILERIGI: 143,000 NGN per night.

OBAILERIGI WITH JACUZZI: 215,000 NGN per night.

OBIEZE/ ANAGO: 215,000 NGN per night. Side attractions at La campagne tropicana:ID Boat cruise.

Family boat ride

Jet ski

Kayaking

General pools

Beach soccer

Water volleyball

Snooker& bar

Private pool

Horse riding

Swings & Bicycle ride. NDUBUISI KANU PARK, LAGOS STATE The Ndubuisi Kanu Park was founded by the Lagos State government as an initiative to develop a healthier and eco-friendly state. The part was commissioned by the former Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola in 2014 and named after Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, a former military governor. Ndubuisi Kanu Park is located at Mobolaji Johnson Ave, Oregun, Ikeja. Living in Lagos is stressful and any opportunity to take a break is welcome! I visited the Ndubuisi Kanu Park at Ikeja about two weeks ago with friends and I’m ready to tell you all you need to know to have a fun time at the park. Unfortunately, we picked a very rainy day and by the time we arrived, the chairs were wet and it was hard getting a good spot to keep our mat and duvet initially. One thing about this park was that despite the rain obstruction we still had fun, so it depends on who you go with and what activities you plan. There’s a small parking space in front and the parking fee is just 200 naira. Gate entry is free but you pay a charge of 10,000 naira once you’re more than 10 people. You can also bring in your food and snacks at no extra cost, although there were two places where food was available within the park. They weren’t open on the day I visited but my friend mentioned that she had met open at her last visit this year. The Ndubuisi Kanu park has a huge gazebo and a few smaller ones around the park. The downside of the smaller ones is they only have two seats. The NKP is child-friendly as they have a playground so this is a good family hangout spot in Lagos. The security man killed my joy when he told us that we couldn’t swing just because we were adults. Not fair. The Ndubuisi Kanu Park is a budget-friendly and fun place to visit in Lagos. Read more to see my experience with friends Also at Ndubuisi Park, there is a mini zoo at the end of the park which makes for a viewing pleasure. My only criticism is that it was more of a bird zoo as we saw 2 ducks, a peacock, and 2 guinea fowls. The peacock was a sight to see so that made up for the disappointment. There is a basketball court within the park, but it was locked on the day we came. PROS Great hangout spot at no cost (except if you’re more than 10). Child-friendly for a family hangout. Awesome spot for a picnic in Lagos. Great picture place for photoshoots . JOHNSON JAKANDE TINUBU (JJT Park) It was launched by the former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode to honour the past Governors of Lagos State – Brigadier Mobolaji, Johnson Rtd, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The idea of the park makes a lot of sense, and it is very futuristic in terms of improving tourism in Lagos Nigeria. At JJT Park there is free Wifi “that works”, wow! This is something that JJT Park has in common with Ndubisi Park, which is right next to it. The Wifi is named: Lagos Wifi. If you are not happy about this, I am! We are gradually improving in some areas in Nigeria, and I like to see such growth. Just like Ndubuisi park, gate entry is free but you pay a charge of 10,000 naira once you’re more than 10 people. You can also bring in your food and snacks at no extra cost, although there were two places where food was available within the park. They weren’t open on the day I visited but my friend mentioned that she had met open at her last visit this year.

ONIRU PRIVATE BEACH, LAGOS

Oniru Private Beach is a privately owned beach in Lagos. It is a considerably small place and is highly suitable for people who just want to relax and enjoy the ambience of nature. It is also a great place to hold small parties, such as birthday parties, pool parties, and picnics.

Other great activities which can be done at the Oniru private beach are sightseeing, business meetings, dates, and casual hang-outs, among others.

The beach has been singled out for its clean water, environment and pure white sand.

There are two ways to get to the beach; the first is through Muri Okunola Street. When you get to the end of the street, you can turn right and keep going straight. The beach is on the left side of the road.

The second option is to go through Ajose Adeogun Street, then turn to your right after Pat’s bar. The beach is just a few kilometres from there.

To gain access to the beach, you will need to pay a gate fee of N2000 per head. If you go in your private car, you will be required to pay a sum of N200 for parking space.

Fun activities to have in Oniru Private Beach are tons of fun activities which can be carried out at the beach. They include the following:

Oniru private beach is highly recommended for people who want to go for dates, or for friends who just want to hang out. There are several tents there which can be rented for yourself and your friends.

There are also numerous food vendors there, so you have the option of either buying your food at the beach or taking yours along.

“Some of the food varieties at the beach include Asun (fried yam and stew), fish/chicken barbecue, fried potato, suya, Nkwobi, Pepper Soup, etc.

You can also profess your love or propose to your loved one. Beach proposals are always romantic, and Oniru Beach is a great spot to shoot your shot.

The beach is also great for people who want to have a ‘me-time’ to themselves. Your privacy is completely guaranteed, and the environment is suitable for you to have a good recess, make crucial personal decisions, and re-strategise while enjoying the serene water view.

It is important to note, however, that it is not advisable to go to the beach for this purpose on weekends due to its usual bustling aura.

At Oniru Beach you can bring in your own foods and drinks, or decide to patronise the beach vendors. Beach parties are always fun and full of life.

Parties at the beach are also a great avenue to take memorable pictures of the ‘moment’. Parties at the Oniru beach are best organized in the evening or at night.

The sightseeing option is best for tourists. The Oniru beach is very accommodating to tourists to take pictures of its beautiful sea, sand, people, etc. Aside from picture taking, you can also mix with the locals and make fantastic friends.

Also, there are several fun games which can be held at the beach. Some of them include horse riding, ferris wheel, surfing, skiing, speed boating, sailing, and diving.

The safety of the people who visit the beach is completely guaranteed. There are enough safety precautions, as well as safety officials who watch and guide the movements of people on the beach.

ELEGUSHI BEACH, LAGOS

Elegushi Beach is located around the Lekki axis, Lagos. I visited the Elegushi beach on a Tuesday but was told it was always populated during weekends and very lively. So if you go during weekends, your experience might be different from mine.

There are two entrance to the Elegushi beach but I advise you to go through gate two to avoid an eye saw, I hope you know what I mean.

You will have to pay a gate fee of N1,000 and a parking fee of N200 if you are with a car.

For me I didn’t pay anything to enter, you can call it “awuf”. I went with a friend who was very conversant with the Elegushi beach and the gatemen so the relationship paid up our entrance fee.

However, you shouldn’t miss the view of the Elegushi beach from the point of the rocks stacked together. The horizon from this point looked more than a million dollars. The splash of water from the current that hit the rocks is so refreshing.

The rhythm of the current sounds like a lullaby. The air from the Elegushi beach is so clean and pure. You need to have this beach experience, words won’t be enough to express the feeling.

The feel of the salty Elegushi beach water on your feet and the sand at the shore. It’s so cool and comforting. I walked in it for a while, though at the shore area.

This Elegushi beach experience has left me to my imagination of how much God loves humanity to have given us the gift of nature. It’s a treasure to be explored.

Things to take along to Elegushi Beach you you want to have the best fun:

A sunshade would be very important.

Dress in comfortable wears.

A mat might also be useful if you have plans to relax.

Things you could do at Elegushi Beach

Go on a horse ride.

Play games.

Relax and enjoy the cool breeze from the beach.

Hold a picnic or a get-together.

Eat and drink.

Take pictures if you are a freak like me.

Was it worth it?

My Elegushi beach experience was actually worth it and I don’t mind having this experience again. Now I look forward to a boat ride.

LANDMARK LEISURE BEACH, LAGOS

Landmark Leisure Beach is a closed beach situated on Victoria Island, Lagos. It is a people-friendly place, serene, neat and super comfortable. Landmark Beach is an exclusive beach designed purposefully for lovers of class and aestheticism. In other words, it is a place meant for fun.

Landmark Leisure Beach is a beach for all; family, friends, children, adults, couples, singles, etc. Numerous facilities on the beach can give you an awesome and unforgettable experience.

The exquisite beach is structured like a home away from home with numerous adventurous activities to keep you busy and energised throughout your stay there. Some of the many activities which can be done at Landmark Beach include jet skiing, windsurfing, beach soccer, etc.

Located at Landmark Village Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, Landmark Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Lagos with clean and clear water. It is also one of the most expensive beaches in the area

There are two ways of getting to Landmark Beach; the first is through the Eko Hotel roundabout at Victoria Island, while the second is via the 3rd roundabout by Pinnacle filling station, VI.

A token of N5000 is required per adult to gain access to the beach. For children, the gate fee is N2250. This fee, however, is just to gain entrance to the beach. It does not cover games, reservations, food, and drinks.

Trust me, Landmark Beach is a great place to go to kill boredom and have fun. There are countless fun activities that you can do to feel relaxed and refreshed.

Some of these activities include boat riding, paintball, jet skiing, Astroturf pitch, beach soccer, kayaking, paddleboat, quad bike, basketball, mini golf, and basketball, among others.

Unless you are going in a large group, it is advisable that you purchase your meals/snacks from the various restaurants and local food vendors there to save you the expensive cost of bringing in your own food.

THE GOOD BEACH

The Good Beach is one of the newest private beaches in Lagos. It is a new spot inaugurated last year and sits on the Atlantic coastline in the heart of Victoria Island Lagos.

People who enjoy the lull of the ocean, white sands that crunch under their feet, good food, a peaceful atmosphere, and the free-spirited who enjoy running by the water will find a home here for a variety of reasons.

The Good Beach never sleeps and keeps on from Monday through Sunday. The beach is filled with activities, happy hours, games, and music.

The Good Beach opens its doors to the populace Monday – Sunday from 12 pm to 5 am. These are the times when you can gain access to the ocean.

The Good Beach gate fee is N4,000 per head on Mondays to Thursdays, and N5,000 if you visit there weekends, from Friday to Sunday.

The Good Beach is located at 10bn, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Avenue Oniru, Victoria Island Lagos.

That being said, weekdays are the best times to visit this place. This time is great for people who want a less crowded environment.

If people-watching and crowding are what you desire, then weekends, public holidays, or significant dates are when you should go. You can also attend the special events hosted by the establishment to entertain patrons.

Whether you come with friends or embark on a solo adventure, you’ll always find fun activities to indulge in at the Good Beach.

We have sampled some of the fun things you can do at Good so that you not only have a good time but also make unforgettable memories.

1. Boat Ride

You can take a boat ride with other beachgoers across the ocean as you tour the water and its environs. While the boat is free to members with a subscription, you’ll pay extra as a non-member to go on a boat tour.

2. Jet Ski

Jet skiing is another water sport available at The Good Beach. All you have to do is rent a jetski from the staff and go on a solo tour of the ocean.

3. Kayaking

Kayaking is a great activity for water enthusiasts who have some experience riding a kayak. If this describes you, then this water vessel may be more to your liking and experience.

4. Surfing

If you enjoy swimming, surfing at Good Beach provides an excellent opportunity to glide across the ocean while racing against the waves. Try this for a thrilling experience that will make you feel alive.

5. Oval Boat Ride

The Oval Boat Ride is something you can do with other beachgoers who can swim and want to get a feel for the water.