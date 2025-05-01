Amazing Happy Birthday Messages For May

Share

Wishing someone born in the month of May a Happy Birthday is one of the simplest and most heartfelt ways to celebrate the existence of those dear to our hearts.

As we celebrate the birthdays of our loved ones born in May with New Telegraph Happy Birthday Messages, Wishes, Prayers and Quotes, we have the opportunity to reflect on the amazing qualities that make them unique and special.

Those born in May are associated with a host of good traits, including optimism and good luck with their birthday celebrations right in the season of renewal and hope.

May-born children have a great outlook on life, and their birth colour theme, green, is perfectly suited to the season of renewal, as spring brings life back to the world.

The dainty bloom, the lily of the valley, symbolises the return of happiness and love, while the emerald stone stands for wisdom and intuition, providing the energy we need for appreciating life.

However, birthday wishes and messages can make anyone in your life feel extra special on their special day.

has compiled mind-blowing Happy Birthday wishes and messages to share with friends, family, loved ones, and industry colleagues.

100+ Happy Birthday Messages, Wishes For May Born

Find the most awesome Happy Birthday message for all the people in your life in this month of May with our collection of thoughtful birthday greetings, funny birthday jokes, and sweet birthday messages.

Whether you’re looking for sweet Happy Birthday messages or Happy Birthday greetings that cherish this special occasion, New Telegraph has carefully crafted a lot of amazing Happy Birthday messages and wishes to help your favourite birthday boy or girl celebrate their big day.

Short & Sweet Birthday Messages For May Born

When it comes to expressing birthday wishes, sometimes less is more. In this collection, we’ve curated a delightful array of short birthday messages that pack a punch of warmth and sincerity.

Whether you’re crafting a message for a loved one’s card, sending a text, or posting on social media, these concise yet heartfelt messages are sure to make their day extra special.

1.“Hope all your birthday wishes come true!”

2. “It’s your special day — get out there and celebrate!”

3. “Wishing you the biggest slice of happy today.”

4. “I hope your celebration gives you many happy memories!”

5. “Our age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying us!”

6. “Enjoy your special day.”

7. “Have the best birthday ever!”

8. “Wherever the year ahead takes you, I hope it’s happy.”

9. “The day is all yours — have fun!”

10. “Happy birthday to my ride or die. Love you bunches!”

11. “Thinking of you on your birthday and wishing you everything happy.”

12. “Best wishes on your birthday – may you have many, many more.”

13. “Cheers to you for another trip around the sun!”

14. “Today is about you. I can’t wait to celebrate you all day long!”

15. “Happy birthday! Here’s to more life, love, and adventures with you to come!”

16. Hoping all your birthday wishes come true! Happy birthday, [name]!

17. You’re amazing! I wish you all the best on your special day!

18. May this next trip around the sun be your best one yet!

19. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and all your favourite things!

20. Happy birthday! May your year ahead be as amazing as you are.

21. Cheers to another year of wonderful adventures! Have a fantastic birthday.

22. May this birthday bring you happiness, success, and endless joy.

23. Another year older, wiser, and even more fabulous! Happy birthday!

24. Wishing you health, happiness, and everything you’ve been dreaming of this year.

25. Enjoy every moment of your birthday—you deserve it!

26. Happy birthday! May your special day be as bright and beautiful as your smile.

27. Here’s to celebrating you on your birthday and all the joy you bring to the world.

28. Wishing you endless love, laughter, and unforgettable memories on your birthday.

29. Hope your birthday is filled with all the things that make you happiest.

30. To a truly wonderful person—may your birthday be as fantastic as you are!

Best Happy Birthday Quotes For May Born

Incorporating birthday-themed quotes into your well-wishes can add a thoughtful touch. They can offer inspiration, humour, or warmth that enhances the message and makes it more memorable.

1. “Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” –John Lennon

2. “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” –Oprah Winfrey

3. “You don’t get older, you get better.” –Shirley Bassey

4. “Let us celebrate the occasion with wine and sweet words.” – Plautus

5. “Life should not only be lived, it should be celebrated.” –Osho

6. “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is you-er than you.” – Dr. Seuss

7. “It’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” –Abraham Lincoln

8. “The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age.” –Lucille Ball

9. “Birthdays are nature’s way of telling us to eat more cake.” –Jo Brand

10. “Age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying you.” –Unknown

11. “Growing old is mandatory; growing up is optional.” –Chili Davis

12. “Don’t just count your years, make your years count.” –George Meredith

13. “Every birthday is a gift. Every day is a gift.” –Aretha Franklin

Milestone Birthday Wishes

When writing a milestone birthday message, it may be a good idea to note how momentous this particular birthday is. For example, an 18th birthday message may provide some words of wisdom as the recipient moves to adulthood, while a 60th birthday message might focus on an impending retirement.

1. Happy 10th birthday! Double digits at last—enjoy every moment of being ten, because these are some of the best days!

2. Happy 13th birthday! Welcome to the teenage years—an adventure full of discovery, growth, and excitement.

3. Happy 18th birthday! Adulthood is officially here—make it count! Chase your dreams, stay true to yourself, and always believe in your potential.

4. Happy 21st birthday! A wise person once said, “We’re not here for a long time, so let’s make it a good time.” Never toast with an empty glass, always dance like no one’s watching, and be nice to your designated driver. Stay safe and have fun!

5. Happy 30th birthday! Welcome to a new decade of opportunities, growth, and self-discovery. Your 30s are going to be amazing!

6. Happy 40th birthday! Life begins at 40—so embrace every moment, laugh loudly, and cherish the wisdom that comes with experience.

7. Happy 50th birthday! Half a century on this planet is no small feat. You’ve built such a beautiful life, and I can’t wait to see what you do with the next 50! Cheers!

8. Happy 60th birthday! It’s time to reflect on all the incredible memories you’ve made and look forward to the wonderful moments still to come.

9. Happy 70th birthday! Seventy years of wisdom, love, and laughter—your life is a true inspiration to all who know you.

10. Happy 80th birthday! Eight decades of memories, achievements, and experiences—your legacy is a gift to the world. May your day be filled with love, laughter, and all your favourite things!

11. Happy 90th birthday! Ninety years of an incredible journey—your life has touched so many hearts and left a legacy of love and wisdom. Celebrate this momentous occasion surrounded by the people who cherish you most. Here’s to a day as extraordinary as you are!

12. Happy 100th birthday! A century of life, love, and memories—what an awe-inspiring milestone! You are a living treasure, and your story is a testament to resilience, kindness, and joy. May your special day be filled with happiness, gratitude, and celebration of an extraordinary life well-lived!

Birthday Wishes, Message For Friends

Birthday wishes to a friend are a heartfelt way to celebrate the joy, support, and memories shared in your bond, making their special day an opportunity to honour the friendship and express gratitude for their presence in your life.

1. I’m so proud of all you’ve accomplished this year. Thanks for being an inspiration and an amazing friend. Happy birthday to you!

2. Happy birthday, [name]! Your thoughtfulness and kindness have taught me how to be a better friend. Thank you. May you do all the things you love today and none of the things you don’t! Happy birthday!

3. Cheers to another year of adventures, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Happy birthday to the best friend anyone could ask for!

4. Happy birthday! Your friendship is one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. I’m so grateful for you and everything we’ve shared.

5. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays, filled with love, laughter, and all your favourite things. You deserve the world, my friend.

6. Happy birthday to my partner-in-crime! Life’s always better (and more fun) with you by my side. Let’s make this year unforgettable!

7. Today, we celebrate you and all the joy you bring to everyone’s lives. Thank you for being such a wonderful friend. Happy birthday!

8. Happy birthday to someone who knows me better than I know myself! Here’s to many more years of laughter and memories together.

9. You’ve been there through my highs and lows, and I can’t imagine life without you. Wishing you a day as special as our friendship. Happy birthday!

10. Happy birthday, my friend! May your day be as bright and amazing as the light you bring into my life. Here’s to another incredible year ahead!

11. May this birthday mark the beginning of a new chapter filled with endless possibilities and dreams coming true.

12. Wishing you the courage to chase your dreams and the strength to achieve them. Happy birthday.

13. Every year is a new opportunity to grow, learn, and create the life you envision. Make this year your best one yet.

14. May you embrace the journey ahead with hope and determination, knowing that greatness is within you. I wish you all the best on your birthday and in the year ahead!

15. Happy birthday! Your potential knows no limits—let this year be a testament to all you can achieve.

16. Celebrate the incredible person you are and the even more amazing person you’re becoming. Happy birthday!

17. May your birthday be a reminder that the best is yet to come and that your future is as bright as your spirit.

18. You have the power to turn every challenge into an opportunity and every dream into reality. Wishing you a very happy birthday!

19. Life is a beautiful adventure, and today is the perfect day to celebrate how far you’ve come and how far you can go. Here’s to you on your birthday!

20. Believe in yourself and all that you are because you are capable of amazing things. Sending you warm birthday wishes on your special day.

May Happy Birthday Wishes To Mom

1. Mom, where to start? You’ve always been there for me whenever I needed sound advice or enthusiastic encouragement. In every stage of my life, you’ve been a guide and a role model, and I look forward to spending more time together this year. Happy birthday

2. Happy birthday to the best mom in the world! Your love, kindness, and wisdom have shaped who I am today. I’m so grateful for you and hope your day is as wonderful as you are.

3. Mom, you’re the heart of our family and the glue that holds us all together. Thank you for everything you do. Wishing you a birthday filled with love and joy!

4. To my incredible mom, your strength, compassion, and laughter light up my life. I hope this year brings you as much happiness as you bring to everyone around you.

5. Mom, you deserve all the love and happiness in the world on your special day. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and my greatest inspiration. Happy birthday!

6. Today is your day to shine, but you’re always a star in my eyes. Happy birthday, Mom!

7. A mother’s love is something that you can’t put into words. I hope you always know how much you mean to me. Happy birthday, my dear mother.

8. When you blow out your candles, I hope that all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy birthday, Mom!

9. When times are good and when they are bad, you’ll always be the best mom I could ever have. Happy birthday!

10. Happy birthday to the woman who always knows how to make me see the glass half full. I admire your optimism. Happy birthday, Mom.

11. Your smile always lights up every room. Keep being a radiant light in our lives. Happy birthday, Mom!

12. No one can make me laugh the way that you do. Your sense of humour is unmatched, and I love you for it. Happy birthday to my hilarious mother!

13. Today, we celebrate the wonderful woman who makes us all smile. Happy birthday, Mom!

14. I’ve always admired your out-of-this-world beauty, but most importantly, your kindness. That still rings true. Happy birthday, Mom.

15. You’re one of God’s greatest creations, and I pray that he continues to show you His grace today and always.

16 May God continue to cover and bless you today and always. Happy birthday!

17. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t thank God for making you my mother. Wishing you a blessed birthday.

18. God blessed me with the absolute best mother on the planet. Happy birthday, Mom!

19. When I think about the wonderful people in my life, you’re at the top of my list. Happy birthday, Mom!

20. I’m convinced that God blessed me with the absolute best mother on the planet. Happy birthday!

21. May God grant all of your heart’s desires today and always. Happy birthday!

22. God blessed me when he made you, my mom. Wishing you a splendid birthday!

23. When I look at you, I look at the wonderful woman I hope to become. Thank you for being the blueprint of an extraordinary woman.

24. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t thank God for making you my mom. Wishing you the best birthday ever!

25. Your birthday will always be one of my favourite days. That’s because it was the day my wonderful mother was born. Happy birthday!

26. May God continue to cover you on your special day and beyond. Wishing you a fantastic birthday, mom!

27. You’re the epitome of what a good mother should be. God blessed me when He made you my mom. Have a wonderful birthday!

28. Every day, I thank the Lord for allowing someone as special as you to be my guiding light in life. Birthday blessings to you, Mom.

29. My prayer is that you get everything you want and more. You deserve it all. Happy birthday, Mom!

30. As you turn another year older, I know that God will continue to bless you. Enjoy your special day, Mom. Happy birthday!

31. May your birthday be filled with joy and endless blessings!

32. My prayer will always be for your peace and happiness. Wishing you the best birthday yet! I love you, Mom.

33. I’m forever grateful to God for making me your child. Having you as a mother is the greatest blessing I could’ve ever received. Wishing you a wonderful birthday.

34. There’s nothing like a mother and child bond. I’m so blessed to have you as my mom. Happy birthday!

35. May the Lord’s blessings shower over you today and always. Enjoy your birthday!

36. Today, we celebrate one of God’s greatest creations: you! Happy birthday, Mom.

37. You’ve taught me to always count my blessings, and those will forever include you. Happy birthday to my beautiful mom!

38. I will always praise God for making you my mom. We have an unbreakable bond that I’ll always cherish. Happy birthday!

39. I’m always praying that infinite blessings pour into your life. Today and every day, I wish you nothing but joy. Happy birthday!

40. God continues to show me that unconditional love exists. You’re proof. Happy birthday!

Heartfelt April Happy Birthday Wishes To Dad

1. Dad, you’ve always been my hero and my biggest supporter. Thank you for your wisdom, your humour, and your unwavering love. Wishing you the happiest birthday, filled with everything you enjoy most.

2. Happy birthday, Dad! You’ve always been my rock and my role model. Thank you for teaching me the important things in life and for always being there when I need you. Hope your day is as amazing as you are!

3. To the world’s greatest dad—thank you for the countless laughs, valuable lessons, and unconditional love. I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Have a fantastic birthday!

4. Dad, you’ve made every stage of my life special with your care, wisdom, and humour. I hope this birthday is as special and unforgettable as you. Enjoy your day to the fullest!

5. Wishing the best dad in the world an incredible birthday! Your strength, kindness, and support mean everything to me. Here’s to celebrating you and all the wonderful things you do!

6. Here’s to the man who taught me everything, and who supported me in every step I took through life, Happy birthday, Dad. I can’t thank you enough for being in my life.

7. Thanks, Dad, for being my role model, my go-to guy and our family’s rock. You’re a real-life superhero and you deserve an awesome day.

8. You are my hero, my best friend, my mentor, you are my biggest source of strength. I hope that your birthday is filled with love. Happy birthday!

9. You have taught me the meaning of love and strength. I am grateful for all the time I spent with you.

10. Thank you for always believing in me when no one did, and thank you for encouraging me to chase my dreams. You are my rock, Dad.

11. Thank you for battling the demons that lurked under my bed and in my closet and for making me feel secure and cherished! I love you!

12. I hope today brings you as much joy and happiness as you bring to everyone who is lucky enough to know you.

13. No matter how old I get, you’ll always be my forever protector.

14. I hope you know that I love you with every fibre of my body. Happy birthday to the best dad anyone could ever want.

15. Thank you for always making me feel safe and loved. Sometimes the simplest things are the most precious and cherished.

16. You’ve always been my personal superhero. Thank you for all the lessons you’ve taught me over the years. Happy birthday, Dad!

17. Nothing could ever break our special bond. I’m lucky to have such a loving father. Happy birthday!

18. I can always count on you to lift me when I’m low and encourage me to keep going at my heights. Thank you for being you. Happy birthday, Dad.

19. No one can make me laugh the way you do. Today, I hope to bring a smile to your face. Happy birthday!

20. You’re always there for me, and I hope to always return the favour. Happy birthday, Dad!

21. Happy birthday to the person responsible for shaping me into the person I am today. I love you, Dad!

22. You always know what to say to brighten even my darkest days. Happy birthday, Dad.

23. Happy birthday to the man who sacrificed so much for me. I admire you more than you’ll ever know!

24. Thank you for being a shoulder I can always lean on, no matter what. I love you so much. Happy birthday, Dad!

25. You’ve always been my biggest supporter. Wishing you the absolute best birthday, Dad!

26. Fathers are the greatest gift that anyone could ever have. I’m so grateful to call you dad. Happy birthday!

27. Dads always give the best advice — and for that, I’m forever grateful. Happy birthday, big guy.

28. You’re one of the best parts of my life, and I’m so proud to call you, my father. Wishing you a wonderful birthday.

29. No matter what I’m going through, you always know how to make me feel better. I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. I love you, Dad. Happy birthday!

30. I look back fondly on my childhood, and you’re responsible for that. Thank you for being the best dad ever. Happy birthday!

Happy Birthday Wishes To May’s Wife

1. Happy birthday to the one who has my heart, today, tomorrow, and always!

2. With every birthday we celebrate together, my love for you grows stronger. Happy birthday!

3, I look forward to growing old together. Happy birthday to the love of my life.

4. You are the moon to my sun, the stars in my sky, the grass to my ground. Happy birthday, my love.

5. Your love is a gift I cherish every day. Happy birthday to the most wonderful wife!

6. As you blow out the candles, know that you have lit up my life in countless ways. Happy birthday!

7. Roses are red, violets are blue, you’re my favourite person in the world, happiest of birthdays to you!

8. When times are good and when they’re bad, you’re the best wife I could ever have. Happy birthday!

9. Another year, another reason to celebrate the most incredible woman I know! You fill my life with love, laughter, and happiness. I love you endlessly.

10. To the queen of my heart: Happy birthday! You deserve all the love and happiness in the world.

11. Age is simply the number of years the world has been enjoying you.

12. When you blow out your candles and make wishes, I hope that they all come true. Happy birthday, sweetie!

13. You were my first love, and I know you’ll be my last. Happy birthday!

14. Celebrating you today reminds me of all the reasons I fell in love with you. Enjoy today, my love!

15. To my soulmate, thank you for being by my side through thick and thin. Cheers to you!

16. Happy birthday to the sunshine of my life! You make every day light up with love.

17. May this new year bring you as much happiness as you bring into my life. Happy birthday!

18. Wishing you a year filled with love and blessings.

19. May the abundance of God’s blessing, good health and peace follow you always. I wish you a year of wellness, serenity, and all the energy you need to enjoy life to the fullest!

20. Every day is a gift from God, but on your birthday, it comes with a card too. All my love on your birthday!

21. In all the hugs you get today, may you also feel the embrace of the love of the Lord.

22. Even as you blow out your candles, the light of the Lord will always shine upon you, guiding you with His warmth and love.

22. May your birthday be filled with happy moments and blessings from God.

23. On your special day, may God’s grace and favour shine upon you like the morning sun. Your love brightens my life.

24. Wishing you a year filled with blessings and grace. Happy birthday, to my sweet wife.

25. There’s no bigger blessing than having someone like you in my life. Happy birthday, my love!

26. May your personal new year bring an abundance of blessings!

27. I pray that you’re blessed with many more years so that we can always celebrate together. I love you, and happy birthday!

28. On your birthday, remember that you were wonderfully made by God and are the perfect gift to me.

29. May you always feel as special as you are to me. You light up my life, and I pray this birthday reminds you of how truly amazing you are.

30. Where would I be without my ride or die? Happy birthday, my love!

Happy Birthday Wishes For Husband

1. Every morning I thank God for blessing me with your presence. I’m eternally grateful for your love. Continued blessings, baby.

2. God blessed me with one of his most precious gifts: you. Happy birthday to my best friend and faithful lover.

3. May God show you grace and bestow abundant blessings upon you as you celebrate this trip around the sun. Happy Birthday!

4. God couldn’t have created another being that’s as perfect for me as you. Wishing you nothing but love and blessings today and every day. Happy birthday!

5. I really won the lottery when God made you my husband. Happy birthday!

6. I pray that God grants every wish your heart desires. Happy birthday.

7. God blessed me with the greatest love that I’ll forever cherish. Thank you for being my life partner.

8. As you turn another year older, I know that God will continue to bless you. Keep the faith and enjoy your special day.

9. May your birthday be filled with endless blessings! Cheers to you, babe.

10. I’m convinced that God blessed me with the absolute best husband on the planet. Happy birthday!

11. God knew what He was doing when he created you. I’m so glad that he did because you’re all mine. Happy birthday.

12. Every day I thank the Lord for allowing someone as special as you to be in my life. Birthday blessings to you, babe.

13. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t thank God for bringing us together. Happy birthday to my better half.

14. God continues to show me that unconditional love exists. You’re proof. Happy birthday!

15. You’re the greatest love of all, and I thank God for you. Wishing you the most awesome birthday yet.

16. I will always praise God for making us spouses. Our bond is unbreakable, and for that, I’m immensely blessed.

17. Our blessed union is a testament to unflappable faith. May God continue to bless and cover you. Happy birthday, baby.

18. Never stop acknowledging the source from which your blessings flow. Follow God’s lead and watch your life flourish. Wishing you a wonderful birthday!

19. Sharing my life with you is truly one of God’s greatest blessings. Happy birthday to my forever friend.

20 May a boatload of blessings be bestowed upon you today and always. Happy birthday!