Amazing Falcons Deserve Their Flowers In A Non-existing Reward Scheme

The need for a sports policy has been a big issue in the sector over the years till date. All over the world, all federations in sports follow a template of the national body on what to do in their respective fields.

It is a different story in Nigeria. Over the years, the Federal Government named experienced technocrats to draft a policy document but, sadly, none of the recommendations has been adopted.

The very latest is the Godwin Kienka-led body tasked by the Sunday Dare led Ministry of Sports. The body submitted an elaborate template on sports policy and reward system but despite all the work done, there is no implementation till date.

And so, only last weekend the Super Falcons brought smiles to the faces of football-loving Nigerians with the amazing 3-2 victory over Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. It was a tough match in which the Falcons came from two goals down at half time to beat the host team with three second half goals.

The win was the 10th for Nigeria and the Mission X slogan of the Ibrahim Gusau-led Nigeria Football Federation was accomplished. It was not easy but the job was done. Winning the 10th out of 13 competitions is not a small feat. Equatorial Guinea (twice) and South Africa (once) are other countries that have won the WAFCON title.

To emerge champions in this particular edition is a sweet achievement for Nigeria in many ways. The trophy won is a new one presented by the Confederation of Africa Football and the way the Super Falcons dispatched other top teams was heartwarming.

Falcons defeated Zambia 5-0 in the quarterfinals, pipped defending champions, Bayana Bayana, 2-1 in the semis before the 3-2 win over the Atlas Lions in the final. The two goals conceded in the final were the only goals against Nigeria in open play in the competition. Their resilience and hard work saw them overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat the hosts before their teaming fans.

The joy was overwhelming across the country as Rasheedat Ajibade lifted the continental trophy. President Bola Tinubu called the players after the big achievement and promised them a massive reception in Nigeria.

The reception was indeed glorious as the President showered the team with cash reward. $100,000 for each player and $50,000 for each member of the technical crew and backroom staff just as they also were also given a national honour of OON and a 3 bedroom flat each. The Governors Forum also gave the girls N10m each while six Super Eagles players gave them N1m each. They are William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Ademola Lookman, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi. Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, was proud to have seven indigenes of the team just as Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is also expected to host skipper Ajibade who hails from Ikirun in Osun State.

Many people have cried out over the FG cash reward but this is neither here nor there. This same players were not paid their bonuses as at the time they beat South Africa in the semis. It was paid shortly before the final. Let me also recall that there was a Falcons team that won the WAFCON and had to protest by holding on to the trophy and stayed in an Abuja hotel for 10 days before they were paid, and there were no rewards or even reception for the team. Falcons are the best team in Africa and they deserve their flowers. The reward system is not there if not, President Tinubu would have followed the pattern and decided if he had to add anything from his personal purse. Beyond rewards, there is no sports policy and that is why anything can happen anyhow on the spur of the moment. The Falcons were lucky beneficiaries in a system flawed with anomalies but they deserve it. The national women’s basketball team, DTigress, are currently on their AfroBasket campaign and it is uncertain if similar largesse will be extended to them if they win the trophy again.

Going forward, there should be deliberate efforts to make the Super Falcons compete keenly as one of the best in the world. That should be the plan but I am not sure if Justine Madugu is the man to take the team to the next level. He deserves to be retained but there is need to get a modern foreign handler to drill these girls to be the best in the world. It is possible.

The perfect blend of young and experienced players worked well for the Falcons and so with just a few more youthful and vibrant additions, the team will be stronger in the years ahead.

Congrats to the Super Falcons of Nigeria!