Amazing Craze for Body Enhancement: How Realistic? (2)

There is a new craze in town. Many people, especially the female gender, unsatisfied with their body features like their beasts, buttocks, teeth colour or even dentition and other parts of the body go through costly medical procedures to improve on them. But is it really worth the risk? What do they seek to achieve by it and at what cost and what are the possible implications? AYINDE OPEYEMI in this write-up seeks to find answers to these posers and more

Possible complications

The major complications of body enhancement vary from infection to bleeding, while patients who have underlying illnesses can die in the process, just as some who make use of implants may experience shifting of the implant. Discussing the healing process, Dr. Oshisanya, a Plastic Surgeon at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Lagos, said: “The healing process of someone that did BBI is roughly three months.

The patient will not be able to lie on her back or even use the buttock to sit, that means the patient will be lying on her tummy for that period, after surgery there are special devices they put on to protect where they operated on and also to make sure everything stay intact. “Breast Augmentation healing process can take 3 months to heal, but the patient will need to wear special device like special types of bra that will support the breast.

The doctor normally talks to the patient about the possible complications that may occur so the patient knows what he or she is getting into.” When asked if there is a special diet needed to prepare the patient for the surgery, Oshisanya added: “Most patients coming for surgery need to be well nourished, so we expect the patient to take normal diet building up to surgery, so for a patient who has been taking a healthy diet, there are no restrictions except the patient is diabetic but if a patient will do surgery under general Anesthesia (meaning a machine take over your function of breathing).

“So, when one is rendered medically unconscious, one cannot control their body, because there will be a valve or structure that prevents fluid from coming out of your saliva or food you have eaten five hours before, to prevent it from regurgitation and entering into your air wind causing infection or death, so one needs to have an empty stomach during surgery for a cosmetic surgery.

“Most surgeries in which one have to operate on the trunk, the patient will be placed under general anesthesia, (no food or water) which is also part of the preparation or safety measures put in place for a successful surgery.”

Hospital stay

Speaking on if the patient has to be hospitalised for some days before the surgery, he said: “Usually, it depends on the surgeon, but they are not supposed to stay too long in the hospital, but the usual one is to get to the hospital a day or two before the surgery. After the surgery, the patient is supposed to eat food that contains lot of protein and fruits but of course, people who just had a butt lift may have to make an adjustment in their diet to prevent regular visiting of the rest room.”

Stating the various follow up needed after the surgery, he said: “There are multiple checkups done by a cosmetic surgeon depending on the work done, the reaction of the body towards the surgery. The checkup can be twice weekly which will last for 3 or 6 months or even a year. The truth is that no two patients are alike because human beings are different, so one surgeon will need to see you at specific intervals after surgery and that follow up usually continue up to 3 or 6 months.

“I have a patient that I have been following up in the last 15 years now, because follow up is part of surgery. Once you’re working on a patient, the patient was treated for whatever reason, there’s need to follow up over a period of time. Because at specific time interval after your intervention, certain things may occur and one will need to be able to be on top to follow closely in case of any adverse effect or any complications.

“Plastic surgery especially butt comes with drains, which is connected to a suction machine such that one can move around with it. The doctor creates a cavity or a gap to put a drain to make sure normal body fluid does not collect back as they move around with it while for a patient that does not have a drain that want to make use of the toilet may have to make use of a coalmine.

“If one see the scar is increasing in size, becoming painful, certain things can be done to modulate those scars, make the scars less visible and painful. The challenge of fat reduction is that even though one did the surgery (liposuction) and was successful, one must do a lot to maintain it through a strict diet, a healthy lifestyle, exercise.” The Surgeon further explained what will happen to patients that eat non-healthy diets like junks.

He said: “If one is the type that eats non-healthy diets which includes chocolate, ice cream, cake, drinking a lot of alcohol in six months, one may be bigger than they were before surgery was done. Liposuction only removes stubborn fats faster than exercise, but does not maintain it.

“The side effect or complications that may occur during or after the surgery include; hemorrhage, collation of blood, scars, infection and once the patient have infection, the surgical wound will break down so the place one closed will open up and the patient will have discharge of pulse, all the fat kept will start to break out or even have very ugly wounds and of course when that happens there will be a distortion in what was achieved and may end the patient’s life if not treated well and fast.”

Butt surgery

“The patient lies on their back to remove the fat from the tummy, then turn to their tummy to put the fat in the buttocks. Fat is trunk and can be taken anywhere in the body, but usually below the breast bone. But for someone that doesn’t have fat in their body nothing can be done unless the patient will make use of implants, but implants need to be revisited over time because over a period of time the body recognises it as foreign and the body reacts, resulting in a scar over a period of time, the implants because of scar- ing will start to change position.

For anyone who make use of implants and there is a problem whether immediately after surgery or not they will need to re-operate the individual using the same scar to redo it Also, a Plastic and Aesthic Surgeon, Doctor Aranmolate Ayobami, said body enhancement budget starts with five hundred thousand to N10m or even N15m.

Fat grafting is a non-invasive which involves absorbing as low as 10 mills of fat to be used to graft the face which can be done while the patient is awake. Aranmolate explains the healing process. He said: “The healing process takes 2 – 4 weeks, but inflammation is longer while there is a follow up for 3-6 months except there is a problem, they will be advised not to sit with the butt to avoid leakage and proper healing for two weeks, but some will stay longer depending on the healing process of the patients.

The patient can make use of the toilet since it’s for a very short while some can stool to prevent them from sitting.” When asked if there are cases of patients that keep coming back for a particular surgery, he said: “It is rare. You can have a patient who comes for the first and second time but after the second time, the butt or breast grows really big so many at times when coming the third time.

“There was no particular reason choosing this aspect of medicine, it was just what I had the opportunity of doing even though I have passion for surgery, but was not because of any keen interest. When I started practicing this aspect of medicine, there was no much interest or urge for plastic surgery as we have now.”

Surgery process

On the eating process and how long a patient is expected to stay after the surgery, he said: “There is no particular eating process, just making sure the patient is healthy and should avoid things that will make them bled more for six or four months after surgery like smoking, drinking of ginger, slim tea , prime rose. The patient doing any enhancement surgery is not allowed to eat a day before the surgery to prevent vomiting the food or drinks which could enter the patient’s liver during the general anesthesia surgery.

After the surgery, the patient will stay for 2 to 5 days in the hospital before going home, but non- surgical goes home immediately after their session.” The Surgeon shed more light about the safety of the process after the operation. “None of the process is safer or lasts longer, all depends on the patient’s preference.

Each one has its own advantages and disadvantages, someone using fat methods the advantages are; a) they belong to your body so there’s nothing like rejection, but if you add fat to your breast, one can have other problems like the fat becoming liquid its called liquid fat, the body can form a seize around it (we can have what we call fatty sieze, fatty lumps or fatty lump that’s a continuation of fat grafting.

Adoption of liquid will be done. The problem about fat is that there is a maximum amount one can put compared to implants. Even in implants one need to measure the breast which will determine the size to be used. “While for implant one can have a capsule around it and if the capsule is too much it can distort the breast, we can have silicon malposition, movement of silicon, it’s normal and also a world documented complications, one just need to remove it and replace it going through the same place.

A person that doesn’t have fat will make use of implants as there’s no way another person’s fat can be used. I don’t do silicon implant on the butt, I don’t like it and one will still have to remove it in the long run, but the best one is the use of one’s fat,” he added.

Surgery time

Enlightening the public on the amount of time required to do a surgery, Dr Aranmolate, said: “For a butt and breast surgery, it takes up to four and half hours, but only a butt surgery is an hour and half. “When they come for consultation of N30,000 we ask them questions about themselves, their health and a lot of things to enable us know those who have health challenges.

We also question our patient on the reason they need to do any plastic surgery and if the reasons are not valid enough we don’t go ahead with the surgery because the patient will never be satisfied. For example, someone that wants to get married must have a reason for it which could be for procreation, companion- ship etc.

“Payment covers both the surgery, drugs to be taken after the surgery to relieve pain and heal the process and the regular follow up check-up, but a patient with complications will have to pay for complications, we can only cut down the price.” Speaking on how many surgery that can take place on a particular spot of the body, he said: “There is no limit to the number of times a person can do surgery on a particular spot, but a patient that comes back to say he or she is not satisfied with the results, we look at things that can be done and determine if it has to do with the person’s abnormalities.

“We measure how much skin or fat we are taking off by calculating to avoid taking too much or too small so the marking is what will guide us in the theatre. Anatomical position is done on a patient when they are standing up to be enable us to get the symmetry, most of the time you find out that two parts of the body are not equal, it’s during marking we will highlight where we are to put more or reduce to get what we want, so marking is very important otherwise when you enter the theatre one will not remember.

“We do marking to enable us to know where the butt and breast starts and ends. For someone who has short butt, we use marking to increase the height of the butt. As long as one is adding to the hips, one must correspondingly add to the thigh except the thigh is way bigger.”

Liposuction

Dr. Aranmolate took time to explain another process called liposuction. He said: “The patients are given small cut to create an opening so that the cannular machine can go in. One needs to make a hole to create entrance to be able to suction the fat, but the cutting is done in hidden areas.

We measure the amount of fluid entering the body, we don’t just put fat. We stitch the cut immediately to enhance healing and prevent the fluid from flowing out through the open holes. In liposuction, one doesn’t cut anything, you just make holes to input your tools inside but for tummy and vaginal tightening, we cut the excess part or the sagging skin to make it firmer.”

Enhancing through cosmetic, chemical use

Also speaking to operators of cosmetic shops at chemical village Ojota, they said it could take two months for one to see effective result in either of the body enhancement done, be it bleaching, breast and ‘bum bum’ and the risks associated with it have increased due to imitators in the market. Owner of Texceed beauty said: “The hip, breast and ‘bum bum’ enhancement come in form of syrup, powder and cream.

I prefer the cream because the side effect of others varies from cancer, kidney problem to skin reaction. We do only breast firmness because of breast cancer. Market is no more moving as it was two years ago when it first came out and wasn’t even compared to now, most people now go to the hospitals or even buy online than to come to chemical village as it was before it became rampant, everyone is shy and doesn’t want to be seen associating with such especially men even though we have men that still come out to buy from us, some prefer sending their wives, sisters or friends.

“The powder is a natural herb that can be mixed with milk, honey, pap, or with drink, yogurt or tea which allows it work from inside out. It is just that we have more than 100 enhancing powders and oil that one may not be able to differentiate between original and fake now in the market.”

A psychologist, Oluwafunmilayo Obideyi, said people indulge in the act due to low self-esteem, seeking public affirmation, peer pressure, or improved health such as dieting or body building. She added that a person who has been body shamed before will internalise these feelings which will then result in depression (emotional) and even social anxiety, relating with people.

Some organisations or some sections in some industries do not engage people they classify as being ‘fat’, ‘dark complexioned’, ‘skinny’ or those who are not as ‘endowed’ as they ought to. When asked how it can affect mental health, she said, it could lead to depression, loss of sense of who one really is, low self-esteem, anxiety and irrational behavior.

On how to counsel someone who did it and it backfires, she said: “Using a REBT approach, (Rational Emotive Behavioral Therapy) Rational – Have a rational/logical thought process, why you do it? How it made you feel? And why you shouldn’t continue. Emotive – Do not internalise the feelings of what went wrong.

Behavioral – Have a positive attitude and focus on what could be done to improve yourself. Therapy – If you still feel like nothing is working, seek therapy if possible.”