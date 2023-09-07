Amazing Craze For Body Enhancement: How Realistic? (1)

There is a new craze in town. Many people, especially the female gender, unsatisfied with their body features, like their beast, buttocks, colour or even dentition and other parts of the body go through many medical procedures to improve on them. But is it really worth it? What do they seek to achieve by such procedures and at what cost? What are the likely implications? AYINDE OPEYEMI in this write-up seeks to find answers to these posers and more

The unquenchable yearning for extraordinary beauty by both sexes has pushed many to seek to improve or alter their natural appearance in an effort to achieve the perfect illusive look, not minding the consequence(s) just to appear flawless.

Process of enhancement

According to Wikipedia, body enhancement is the natural, artificial or technological alteration of the human body in order to improve on physical appearance. It is also the deliberate altering of the human anatomy or human physical appearance which includes skin tattooing, butt and breast upliftment, penis enlargement e.t.c. Research has shown that body enhancement goes beyond enlarging of the physical structure like boobs, butts, hips, nose or tummy tuck.

It is a whole package of the body system which include body sculpting, orthobiologics, toning of the skin complexion from inside out through the use of one of the ingredients ‘Glutathione’ Speaking with New Telegraph, a staff of La Blaze Smart centre, who simply identified herself as Jessica, on the various procedures involved in enhancing the body said “La Blaze Smart center is in the business of enhancing any body part through Body Sculpting, Skincare, Beauty, Orthobiologics and Health.”

Discussing the various methods used in enhancing the body, Jessica said: “Body Sculpting also known as ‘Body Contouring’ is a non-invasive treatment (meaning it doesn’t involve cuts, anesthesia or instruments entering your body that reduces packets of fatty tissues, it also tightens skin in certain body parts without the need for surgery.”

“Under hip, breast and bum enhancement, We have two procedures which go hand in hand, first is the Derma filler and PRP (Platelet-rich plasma) while the second is the Vacuum Suction. “Derma filler is a product we inject into the patient while the PRP is a natural herb process that has to do with one’s blood whereby we take your blood and produce a serum with it, the serum produced is what we inject into the areas of the client we are working on and not the blood again.

The injection is given round the area of the designated spot that it’s inserted many times round the area.” “The process will boost one collagen to yield results; once the collagen is boosted it cannot be reversed again, even though the person doesn’t want it again. The only reaction associated with this particular process is pain.

“Vacuum Suction is the second process used to suck out fat with the help of Cavitation machine, but firstly, we massage the clients then make use of the Cavitation machine. The whole massage process will last for 30-40 minutes before the machine is used. Pain is the only reaction of this type of process, but not as severe compared to the PRP.”

Speaking on the effectiveness of the process, Jessica said, “The fastness of the result depends on the response of the body of the client towards the treatment; some see their results immediately after the first session, while others will have to come back for another session. “After the whole process, the client is advised to come back after six months, a year or two years to take a follow up shoot since it’s not really a permanent treatment.

Follow up shoot increases and maintain the previous ones’. Payment for either of the session costs over two to three hundred thousand naira and is made once, irrespective of the number of sessions required.” Still on the different stages involved in body sculpting, Jessica said Liposuction also called lipoplasty, liposculpture suction, lipectom are another ways people enhance their body.

It is the reduction of fat in the body through the use of Cryoilpolysis machine, also called sculpting machine or fat freezing machine. “It’s a situation whereby a client wants to reduce the fat in their body, the use of Cryoilpolysis machine helps destroy fat cells by freezing. The machine uses extreme cold to freeze the fat cells in targeted area, then break the fat into pieces and turn it to fluid which are expelled from the body in form of water (through sweat and urine) and carbon dioxide (through exhalation) within 4-6 months.

Placement of the machine is done one by one on the targeted area that the client wants to shred the fat, as it works from the outer side to the inner body. “The Cryoilpolysis treatment also works in reshaping the different contours of the body, the degree of exposure to cooling caused by an apoptosis also called cell death of the subcutaneous fat tissue without causing apparent damage to the overlying skin.

While working on the client’s fat, we also firm the skin alongside to prevent skin sagging as we don’t allow the fat to be burning and the client skin sagging.” According to Jessica, the number of sessions required for this particular method differs from one individual to another.

Different processes

She noted: “It depends solely on the size of the client, amount of fat they want to shred, as each session calls for a fresh payment, unlike the butt, hip and breast enlargement which is a fixed payment irrespective of the session. For example, Just the use of the machine alone is N30,000 without inclusion of the semaglutide injection which is optional.”

She added that it was a permanent procedure in which the person can go home immediately, but the side effects of this particular process are swelling, bruising, localised pain, while everything still depends on the nature of the skin. Going further, Jessica stated that people use skincare products to brighten their body and beautify the face. In the same vein, a staff of Teamee Cosmetics (name withheld), said they use vacuum therapy only for butt enlargement and breast firmness.

In her words: “Vacuum Therapy increases the circulation of fat in a client body to their buttocks axis to lift the buttocks and make the skin appears smoother and firmer. We massage the body in an outward direction using suction which helps drain the fluid retained in the cell by pushing the fat to the bum axis with the use of a sterile transparent cup to hold it firm.

“The cup has different sizes, the desired size is placed on the area with cellulite and programmed to start gentle suctioning which takes up to one hour on the client when plugged to the sockets to absorb fat on the body part to give it the desired effect and shape. For an effective result, the procedure is repeated in three sessions, each session costs N15,000 with a week or month interval between sessions.

“For a client that doesn’t have fat in their body, we advise such a person to take multivitamins, eat very well so at least the client can add weight, without fat in your body we can’t help you, because there’s nothing to push. After the first process, there is need to buy a massage oil of N5,000 that will be applied on the treatment area upwardly, not downwardly, to maintain and yield the desired results.”

Men’s reaction

Speaking on how he feels about ladies who indulge in body enhancement for the purpose of enhancing their beauty, a tech personnel at Troyka Holdings, Oderemi Emmanuel, said body enhancement is a misplaced priority, waste of money, “a threat to our way of life and a procedure that can lead to death if done wrongly.” When asked why he think people indulge in enhancing their body, he said: “People indulge in body enhancement because of the need to level up to social standards created by the society, given that ladies that are built in a certain way get attention from the opposite sex, make more money.

“Even Nollywood movies project that kind of stereotype in the sense that a lady that is endowed and fair in complexion gets a lot of attention from big and rich men compared to a moderate lady that is just there. There is also the feeling of not being enough which boils down to lack of self-confidence.”

Speaking on the gender that indulges in the act more, Emmanuel said: “It’s mostly a ladies thing actually, because they are the ones that want to be noticed or get noticed by men and I also feel the body enhancement thing is an investment to get more pay, especially those who are into professions that requires the use of their body like hookup, they have to be very attractive to attract potential customers and perhaps, good pay.”

Analysing his choice between regular or full option ladies, he said: “For me, I don’t really care much about the assets of a lady, I am more concerned about the person. But if I come across a lady that did body enhancement, be it toning, teeth bracelet, increasing or reduction of any parts, I first look at the income of the individual, how the person is able to maintain it whether I support or not without becoming a liability to anyone.

“Because maintenance is the real deal in all of these process, I have seen and heard of people who do body enhancement because people are doing it without knowing all it entails and later develop complications due to lack of expertise in the field or maintenance money. A common case is people who bleach and end up spoiling their skin even to the point of them having serious bad body odour, all because they can’t continue the treatment or patronise cheap cosmetologist.”

When asked the profession he thinks encourages body enhancement more, Emmanuel said: “I think the profession that encourages this enhancement thing more is the entertainment industry (bloggers, influencers, actors and actresses) have made it seem that without having a well-structured body one can’t make it in the industry, that is why most people will try everything within their power to get the perfect look irrespective of the risk involved.

Also, a stack web developer, Akande Gabriel, said: “All women do body enhancement to appeal to men, even though I love my women full option, to be light skinned and well-endowed in the right places, as they are the most beautiful women on earth. “I’m more attracted to fair women so yes, nine out of ten times I’ll go for someone who is light skinned. I encourage people who will love to as far as they can afford it and also know the right places to go.

“Differentiating between a lady that did enhancement from a neutral lady can be difficult at times, one can’t be so sure though, because it’s not something people usually drop in conversations. Sometimes, especially when the proportions don’t match, one can easily suspect that the lady has had some work done. But it’s all good, as long as you look good and you’re happy.”

Experiences

Speaking on her experiences, Tagbo Lilian Villian, a 500 level student of Medical Laboratory sciences, University of Lagos (UNILAG), who spoke on the reason she indulged in teeth enhancement, said, “I did Teeth bracelet to beautify my face, not that I really had a bad dentistry though, but I wanted a better dentistry because your smile and the way your mouth relaxes is a very big part of your whole look as a lady actually.”

On how long the procedure takes, she said: “It depends on the case of your teeth, most times it’s usually two years or three years. When I did my bracelet a while ago the cheapest then was two hundred and fifty thousand for a starter minus unseen bills but now it’s over five hundred thousand. When asked if it was because of the opposite sex that she did what she did, she said everybody’s goal is different, “In my own case, I did it just to feel better about myself, beautify my face to the extent that whenever I look at the mirror and smile I love what I see compared to before when I smile.

I will still do another body enhancement when I make enough money, because of the feeling of fulfillment and comfort ability that comes with it, so I can’t blame anyone that do body enhancement. It is just about going to the right places to avoid complications later. “Teeth bracelet can cause colour- ing of the teeth as par the part of your teeth that is braced, that has a bracket on it, the part that is not being exposed to food over time since there’s something on it, when you take it out there will be a white part while the other part will be darker.

Another side effect is that it hurts sometimes, the wiring pokes sometimes. Swelling of gum too is another side effect, in my case my gum grew forward while some other people had receding gum. Difficulty in eating certain foods too is part of it, because of the braces you have on.” On non-surgical procedures of enhancement, she said: “I don’t believe in all these non-surgical procedures of body enhancement actually, the risk varies from kidney problem, liver problem to skin infection.”

Cost of surgical enhancement

A Consultant Burn and Plastic Surgeon, National Orthopedic Hospital, Lagos, Dr. T. Oshisanya said: “To do any of this major surgery, one will have nothing less than N3 Million due to the increase in the exchange rate. There are various procedures one may take cognisance of for all surgeries, number one, because you need to understand that people who want cosmetic surgery are normal people who want to look extremely perfect.

“Number two is that some may actually have a deformity in their body that makes that part of their body look deformed and they want to correct it. So the surgeon is not only making this group of individuals look perfect, but also correcting an obvious deformity that affects their self-esteem, affect the way they interact with other people which is actually a psychological problem.”

Further explaining the procedure involved, he said: “For each patient presented to a surgeon for surgery, one need to exclude what they call body dysmorphic disorder (these are group of people who have an unrealistically high expectations of how part of their body should look like and usually they are normal, but psychologically they feel like what they have is not enough and those type of individuals whatever you do for them they will never be satisfied.

“A good case study is Michael Jackson, he kept on doing surgery to achieve perfection until he got to the point where the area he was trying to change was getting worse.” “Before a surgery is done, the patient needs to take a written consent by obtaining a form, what it means is that well before surgery a minimum of at least two weeks before surgery, the doctor will talk to the patient, tell the patient the possible complications that may occur, because any surgery can have complication, so the patient obtains an informed consent so he or she knows what they are getting into).

“Body enhancement surgery takes a long time, so the surgeon need to make sure the patient is medically fit, making sure the patient doesn’t have underlying diseases or coexisting diseases like hypertension, diabetes you need to control during the surgery, making sure the patient’s hearts, lungs, liver is functioning well so that cardiac respiratory or cardio immune system is stable. “For a BBI which one will do a liposuction taking fat from the trunk and then transfer it to the butt, one must make sure where the fat is taken from and where it will be placed are free from infection.”