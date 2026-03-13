Amayanabo Throne: Nathan Egba-Dienegha Urges Okpoama People To Support His Leadership

High Chief Nathan Egba-Diene gha, the acting Amayanabo of Okpoama Kingdom in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has called on the people of Okpoama Kingdom to support his administration in order to promote peace and development in the community.

He noted that during his tenure he would prioritise youth employment and women’s development in the kingdom Speaking on Wednesday shortly after his confirmation, High Chief Egba-Dienegha stated that his one-year tenure as acting Amayanabo was in line with a mandate of the Bayelsa State High Court.

According to him, his position stems from his election as Chairman of the Okpoama Kingdom Chiefs Council, which was subsequently ratified by the Ibekobirya.

In his remarks, Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, who is also an indigene of Okpoama Kingdom, warned individuals planning to cause unrest to reconsider their actions or face the full weight of the law.