AMAPRO announces deal with Bet9ja

The organisers of Amapro Football Championship have announced a staggering sponsorship deal with foremost Ni- gerian betting company, Bet9ja. Shogo Shodunke, CEO of Phreestyle Sport and AMAPRO made the announcement of the deal with Bet9ja on Sunday. “This is a great step for AMAPRO Football Champion- ship as Bet9ja is coming on as a sponsor,” Shodunke said. “We are ready for this partner- ship to help build and discover football talents across the country.

“It’s a different pattern this year and it is solely because of our sponsors. Bet9ja is the biggest betting brand in Nigeria.” Bet9ja representative, Alhaji Al-Amin Lukman Walter, highlighted the reason the leading gaming company in Nigeria decided to partner Amapro. According to him: “We are impressed with the AMAPRO project and decided to seal a partnership with the brand.

We are partnering with them to give hope to the hopeless and help- less through football. “Bet9ja is beyond just betting but an organization that is pas- sionate about the development of sports and Nigerian youths.” Amapro Football Champion- ship is an annual football fiesta which is set up to bridge gaps between the amateur and profes- sional footballers, with the aim of discovering more talents across the country. The 8th edition of Amapro Football Championship will start with playoffs, and will be held in three senatorial districts which are; Kwara North, Kwara South and Kwara Central.