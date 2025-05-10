Amao Urges Flying Eagles To Clinch World Cup Ticket

Share

…says Senegal game will be tough

A former Coach of the national U-20 team, Fatai Amao, has charged the team to go all out for the World Cup ticket at the ongoing CAF U-20 AFCON taking place in Egypt.

Amao says talents has never been a problem for any Nigerian team at the age grade level but focus and discipline are required for the teams to get the expected results.

Only on Wednesday, Senegal emerged the opponents on Nigeria in the ongoing U-20 AFCON in a quarterfinal fixture billed for Monday.

Amao believes this is dicey for both sides as the winner will be guaranteed a place in the net FIFA World Cup for U-20 will take place in Chile between September 27 and October 19th, 2025.

“The game against Senegal will be tough. They are very physical and you cannot underrate them at any level. We also have a strong team but this time, they have to be more focused and determined, The Senegal match may be their biggest test in the tournament because the ticket to the World Cup is at stake.”

