Amankalu Community Hails Orji Kalu For Road Dev’t Project

The Amankalu and Igbere communities in Abia State have expressed their profound gratitude to Senator Orji Uzo Kalu for his unwavering commitment to local development, particularly in relation to the ongoing road construction project linking Amankalu to the Igbere-Abiriba Road junction.

In a statement released on Monday, May 5, the community leaders highlighted the significant progress made on the project, which is currently in the asphalt phase.

“This vital constituency project is not only transforming our landscape but is also fostering economic growth by easing transportation and connecting our communities like never before,” said Chief J. C. Ukoha, a representative of the Amankalu citizens.

Senator Kalu has been commended for his visionary leadership and dedication to improving infrastructure within Abia North. “His tireless efforts in prioritising rural development reflect his deep love for his constituents,” Ukoha added.

“We have full confidence in his ability to deliver infrastructure that stands the test of time.”

The community is urging the senator to see the project through to completion, reinforcing their support for his leadership.

“We stand firmly behind him and pledge our unwavering support for his return to the Senate in the 2027 elections. There’s no vacancy in Abia North Federal Constituency in 2027,” Ukoha stated.

The sentiment of gratitude is echoed throughout the community, with many residents recognising Senator Kalu as a “beacon of progress.”

“Your legacy of development will forever resonate in the hearts of Abia North,” Ukoha remarked, adding that the senator has earned the nickname “Uncommon Senator” for his exceptional service.

As the road construction progresses, the Amankalu community looks forward to the benefits it will bring, solidifying their support for Senator Kalu’s continued leadership in the years to come.

