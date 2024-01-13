Amanda: I Don’t Do High Fashion

The Chief Executive Officer of Torchblaze Media Consult, Amanda Chisom speaks with Deborah Ocheni about her love for statement shoes, fashion philosophy and other issues. Excerpts:

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Most definitely yes, I like to say my body was designed to suit me, everything came in moderation and nothing is over board.

What is your sense of fashion?

I love to dress up a little bit different, I do not do trends or high fashion; I just do what suits me and makes me look different from everyone else.

Do you consider any fashion item indispensable?

YES!! I think you cannot say to be fashionable if your shoe is missing.

What determines the kind of outfits you wear?

Mood, sometimes I am in the mood to step it up and sometimes I am in the mood to do something subtle. Again, it depends on where I am going to.

Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

A lot of stuffs actually but sometimes I can do an unlikely outfit and it turns out very nice. I once said I will not be caught dead wearing a crop top but one day I wore it and it worked.

What is the most expensive fashion item you have ever bought?

I don’t really like the price questions but ranging from my jewellery to my bags, shoes and dresses, there are items that are really expensive but I cannot tell you about their prices.

What is your ready to go outfits?

Pants and shirts work all the time for me and these suits my body easily.

How do you love your shoes and hairdo?

When it comes to shoes, I have to admit, I am a little bit over the board, I buy a lot of shoes in fact I am a shoe extremists. If the economy was good, I should have a room for shoes. I am not really so particular about my hair, I go for very simple and easy to manage hair styles. My signature hair is bangs, it makes me look beautiful and sophisticated.

Which jewellery appeals to you most?

Pearls and simple silver necklace.

Who is your best designer?

Not sure I have a favourite when it comes to clothes, I go for beauty but for shoes it has to be Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti. Are you labels freak? I do not believe in labels though; you can find a good item in Aba or flea markets.

Do you have any signature perfume?

I use a lot of perfumes because I get them as gifts but if I have to buy it myself then it has to be Ma vie by Hugo boss and la vie est belle by Lancôme.

While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy?

Shoes and Costume jewellery mostly does.

How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria?

Depends on what you are looking for, bags and shoes not so easily, still buy them abroad, with clothes I go both local and international anywhere I see what I like I buy it.

If you were to be a fashion item, what will that be?

It just has to be a fantastic pair of stilettoes; I won’t have it any other way.

If given the opportunity to alter a part of your body, which will you change?

I do not know if this sounds vain but I really love my body. If I change anything it might be excess so I rather keep the body, I have clothes look better in it. But if given the chance I would remove the scars from an auto accident. I think that is all I would want to remove.

How has your status in the society affected your style sense?

Expectations are high now, I can no longer just wear anything I like to the mall because someone may just walk up to you and say ‘’ you are Amanda right’’? And I am looking like a drag queen. Now I have to comb my hair and look decent every time I step out. Though I can’t still get used to wearing make up all the times.

Which fashion item take up most space in your wardrobe?

Every fashion item is well represented except bags. I have few bags because bags cost money, so I just buy it once in a while and use them till I can afford another one.

What is your idea of colour combinations?

I love experimenting with colours, so, you can be sure I am always popping colours, I love black and neutral colours.

Would you say your background influence the decision of setting up Torchblaze Media Consult?

Somehow yes! I grew up as the daughter of philanthropists and we had people always coming to my parents for help with one problem or the other so some of that rubbed off on me I guess. I have always wanted to do something with helping people; before I started Torchblaze I was going to get a law de- gree to become a lawyer and another degree in social psychology. So let’s just say the dream has always been a career that would help people and that is what we still do at Torchblaze, helping people.

How did come up with the name ‘Torch- blaze Media Consult’ and what is the message behind it?

Torchblaze is an inspirational name, it represents everything I am, it is really about the impact I wanted to make, it is about the many territories I hope to conquer and the many first I want to be and the dreams I want to achieve. Funny thing but the company was initially ‘’Trailblaze ‘’ so when I had issues with a former investor and broke off on my own I wanted to keep to the name and what it represents to me.

What is Torchblaze Media Consult offering differently from its counterparts?

I can assure you that we do many things differently, the first thing I tell my clients after they take us on board is that ‘’I am now your guardian angel’’ that means we instantly become your fairy godmother who fix every fixable and make the impossible possible. So I think we are not just bringing content creativity and innovation to the field, we are giving it a personal touch that screams we love you and we do care about you.

Would you say you are satisfied with where you are now?

I won’t say I am satisfied with where I am right now but I am definitely on my way.

Would you say government has done enough for creative people in the society?

Not really, we focus too much on getting degrees here. We do not use those degrees most times and we neglect the vocational part that should be an integral part to national development and economic growth. We need to encourage the creative industry to garner sustainable economic growth development.

What is your advice to younger ones that wish to attain the height that you are now?

Focus and consistency, you need to be principled and ready to learn, unlearn and relearn all the time.