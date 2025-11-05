AMAN @30 Awards: Why We’re Celebrating, By Mavin Grandpa

President of Artiste Managers Association in Nigeria (AMAN), Mr Collins Ifeanyi Onwuneme Ajereh Enebeli a.k.a. Mavin Grandpa Worldwide (MGW), has given reasons why the association is rolling out the drums to celebrate its 30th anniversary in grand style.

A big show tagged AMAN @ 30 AWARDS is billed for the Grand Ballroom of Eko Hotels & Suites on Wednesday 26th November, 2025. “We can’t afford to keep quiet about this milestone” Mavin Grandpa noted.

“An association that has lasted through three decades in Nigeria is not a baby” he added. A quick pointer to the fact that AMAN is serious about its 30th anniversary is that in 2023, the first edition of the AMAN awards held at the Fantasia Hall, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria while this year, 2025, the Artiste Managers Association In Nigeria (AMAN) award will hold at the Grand Ball room of Eko Hotels.

“We see this as a milestone worth celebrating. And heavily too according to our limits. “As part of our celebration, a careful meritorious selection of credible, influential distinguished and impactful Nigerians have been listed for the prestigious AMAN awards which is a major highlight of the event of the evening.

“The AMAN awards is designed to recognize, appreciate, and reward hard work and excellence within the creative industries in Nigeria, Africa and beyond,” he said.

According to him, the beauty of AMAN awards 2025 event is that it is a double barrel celebration of AMAN@30 and the 2nd edition of the AMAN awards. What is more, we have suprises for our guests, including a longer award list made possible by the board of Governors for the AMAN Awards.”

AMAN is Africa’s leading creative community and non profit organisation dedicated to nurturing talents to stardom, enhancing the welfare of artistes and their managers, promoting creativity, entrepreneurship, and inspiring innovation, and community development.

Through various programs and developmental initiatives, AMAN aims to empower and equip the next generation of creatives to become powerful leaders of tomorrow, while contributing to the growth and prosperity of the ever evolving creative industries across various communities in the African continent.