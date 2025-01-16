Amaka Okeke Honoured With Nelson Mandela Leadership Award Of Excellence

Share

West Africa Youth Council inducted the Executive Director, Optiva Capital Partners; Amaka Diane Okeke as “West Africa Youth Ambassador ” and Recipient of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity for her persistent hard work and resounding success in rapidly improving entrepreneurship and Youth Empowerment.

The ceremony had in attendance representatives of the council and was held at Optiva Capital Partners head office at Churchgate Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Ambassador Amaka Okeke is a Pan-African Business Leader with over a decade of experience in the financial sector. She has served at Optiva Capital Partners for 12 years in charge of leading a high-performance organization providing leadership and direction to over 1300 seasoned professionals, 25 State-of-the-art branches with an expansive footprint across Nigeria, bulging into Ghana, Nairobi, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Amb. Amaka has received so many awards and recognition over the years. She was recently recognized by Business Day as the Inspirational Female Executive Of The Year 2024 and awarded “The Most Supportive Executive Director Of The Year For Business Growth, Expansion and Consolidation by the National Institute of Credit Administration(NICA).

Ms. Amaka is an ambassador at Large for African Union Agenda 2063, a fellow of the National Institute of Credit Administration and a member of the Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (Wimbiz). She is a youth empowerment advocate and believes that so many young people have talents but not the right sponsorship and mentorship.

