Amaka Obi Empowers 700 Artisans, 250 Traders In Idemili South

In her efforts towards ensuring economic empowerment, self-reliance, and social inclusion, the Mayor of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. (Mrs) Amaka Obi, has empowered about one thousand persons (1000), including 700 who graduated from different skills and 250 petty traders.

In her address during the ceremony held at Ojoto, the council headquarters, on Tuesday, the council boss said that 700 beneficiaries, who were trained in leather works, confectioners, beauty care, sewing, hairdressing, and traditional gele tying, etc, were provided with necessary equipment to start and sustain their businesses.

250 petty traders from across communities within the council area were given the financial support they needed to expand their businesses and keep them afloat.

The council boss also reached out to the physically challenged persons in the area by providing them with wheelchairs to improve their mobility and independence.

She described the gesture as investments in human capital, investments in families and investments in the future of Idemili South.

According to her, the objective of the empowerment and financial support is to fight poverty with opportunity, to replace dependency with productivity, and to create a community where every hand has to work, and every heart has hope.

“We want to build a self-reliant Idemili South, where our people are not only job seekers but also job creators,” she said.

She extended deep appreciation to Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo for his unwavering commitment to good governance, economic transformation, and people-oriented policies, adding that the governor’s reforms laid down the foundation for such initiatives to thrive.

She equally thanked the First Lady of the state, Dr. (Mrs) Nonye Soludo, for her tireless advocacy for the vulnerable and her motherly concern for the well-being of Anambra people, through her pet project, “Healthy Living With Nonye Soludo.”

Earlier, the First Lady of Anambra State, Dr. (Mrs.) Nonye Soludo commended the Mayor of the local government area, Amaka Obi, for organising the empowerment programme.

She emphasised the need for active stakeholder collaboration in addressing critical issues such as unemployment and the development of human capital within the state.

While acknowledging the vital role of government in supporting its citizens, Dr. Soludo pointed out that governmental efforts are often constrained by various factors, making it essential for stakeholders to step in and support key developmental initiatives.

She praised the Mayor of Idemili South for prioritising human capital development, stating that the empowerment of 700 people would have a multiplier effect on household incomes and contribute significantly to the economic growth of Anambra State.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to youth empowerment, she referenced the ongoing “One Youth, Two Skills” initiative under Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration, which she said has already trained and empowered thousands of young people. She also revealed that her NGO is now preparing to train and empower women in various marketable skills.

In his own remarks, the Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, assured that the Anambra government would further support the beneficiaries with investment education and other incentives to help them establish and maintain their enterprises.

Other notable people in attendance included the member representing Idemili South in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Ebuka Igwe; the Commissioner for Tourism and Entertainment, Comrade Don Onyenji; the Executive Chairman of the Anambra State Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC), Professor Nkechi Ikediugwu; and the Executive Chairperson of the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Dr. Vera Nwadinobi.

They all commended Mrs. Obi for her visionary leadership and her commitment to creating a sustainable future for the people.