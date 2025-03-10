Amaewhule-Led Rivers Assembly Gives Condition To Meet Fubara

Share

Following an invitation for a crucial meeting with the State Government on Monday, the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly has asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara to channel his invitation to the members properly and not through social media.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Fubara scheduled a meeting with the pro-Wike lawmakers at the Government House on Monday, March 10, at 10:00 am.

Fubara, through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, said the meeting was expected to address key issues, including the provision of sitting space for the Assembly, payment of outstanding allowances, and the presentation of the 2025 budget.

The 27 lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Wike may, however, reject the invitation except their condition is met by the governor.

One of the lawmakers, Isaiah Opuende, who represents Akuku-Toru Constituency 2, blasted the governor for inviting the Assembly members via social media.

Opuende urged the governor to communicate with them appropriately, adding that it was surprising that Fubara would call them after he had told them at several fora to “dey their dey.”

He stated, “It is time for us to determine our dey. When the ‘dey your dey’ started, our principal said the time for our own ‘dey your dey’ will come. Now, our ‘dey your dey’ has come.

“Dey your dey make we dey our dey. How can you wire a letter and post it on social media and expect us to honour it? You know we are not kids. The governor should properly write to the Assembly. That’s all. Thank you.”

Similarly, some former local government chairmen who served during the tenure of Wike were also seen in a viral video, singing and mocking Fubara over the invitation extended to the Assembly members.

A former chairman of Ikwerre LG, Dr Samuel Nwanosike, with scores of other dancing and singing in a mocking manner, asked the governor not to disturb the Speaker, Amaewhule.

They sang repeatedly, “Dey your dey, make I dey my dey, dey your dey, nobody worry Amaewhule.”

Following the Supreme Court judgment affirming their legitimacy, the lawmakers, in their first sitting, urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2025 budget. They also demanded that he submit nominees for commissioner and other appointments, insisting that those currently serving in the cabinet lacked legal backing.

Additionally, they summoned the chairman and commissioners of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission to appear before them on Monday.

However, the requests were ignored, as Commissioner for Information Joseph Johnson stated that the government was awaiting the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgment before taking action.

The CTC was eventually released on Thursday evening and widely published in national dailies on Friday.

In a bid to establish a relationship and woo the lawmakers, the SSG, Danagogo, wrote a letter addressed to the Speaker, Amaewhule, on Sunday, titled, “Meeting between the Governor of the Rivers State and the Honourable Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

Danagogo stated in the letter that the meeting became necessary following the governor’s receipt of the CTC of the Supreme Court judgment.

The letter said the discussion would centre on the provision of a space for the lawmakers to be sitting, presentation of the 2025 budget, among others.

The statement read, “I hereby write in furtherance of His Excellency’s promise stated in my letter dated 5 March 2025 to notify you that His Excellency has received the Supreme Court judgment, and has, therefore, directed me to invite you and your colleagues – the honourable members of Rivers State House of Assembly, to a meeting to discuss:

“Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings, payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members;

“Presentation of budget and sundry matters. Any other matter(s), as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the state.

“Sequel to the above, I hereby humbly invite the Rt. Hon.. Speaker and all the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to a meeting with the Governor as follows:

The invitation of the lawmakers by the governor came as a 72-hour ultimatum given to the RSIEC chairman to appear before the House expires today.

Amaewhule had, during plenary on Friday, said the Assembly had taken legislative notice of Fubara’s failure to forward names of his commissioner nominees to the House for screening.

