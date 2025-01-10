Share

The factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule has enacted three laws without the assent of Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

Amaewhule, who spoke during plenary on Thursday, claimed that Fubara sees himself as above the constitution of Nigeria, noting that he passed the three laws in line with Section 100(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

He accused the governor of wanting to hold back the state as “a result of his indolence and ineptitude”, nothing, however, that the state must move forward.

Amaewhule described Fubara “as one who sees himself as above the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the judiciary and other extant laws of the state.”

He also said that they had resolved to carry out their legislative positivism in the interest of the Rivers people.

The bills are the Rivers State Education (Return of Schools) (Amendment) Bill, the Rivers Electricity Market Bill, and the Rivers State Commissions of Inquiry Bill 2024.

The factional speaker said that the lawmakers reportedly followed legislative processes to make the laws of Rivers following Fubara’s decision to withhold his assent.

The Majority Leader of the House, Major Jack, had re-presented the bills, which were debated by members.

Amaewhule also cited Section 100(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as having empowered the House to override the governor where he withheld his assent.

