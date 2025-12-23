Amaeshi Emerges First Occupier Of Firstbank’s Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair Of Business Ethics At UNILAG

FirstBank, Nigeria’s leading financial institution in Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainability practices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi as the first occupier of the FirstBank Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair of Business Ethics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The FirstBank Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair of Business Ethics is academic position at UNILAG, instituted in 1994 as part of the FirstBank Education Endowment programme in honour of Samuel Asabia, the first indigenous Managing Director of the bank. The endowment programme was designed to fund and promote high-level research and learning projects in federal universities, selected around the six geographical regions of the country.

The occupier of the Chair spearheads research initiatives and mentors professionals in navigating the complexities of business ethics, fostering a culture of integrity and responsible leadership. Amaeshi brings to the role his wealth of scholarship, expertise and dedication to ethical leadership.

He currently holds the Chair in Sustainable Finance and Governance at the European University Institute (EUI), Florence, Italy, and the Chair in Sustainable Business and Public Policy at the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom.