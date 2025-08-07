Amaechi’s Self-Indictment On Election Malpractice In Rivers

When you talk too much, there’s a tendency to talk yourself into trouble! Likewise, when you point one or two fingers at your enemy, the other three or four fingers will point at you! This is a universal truism that’s roped in one of the promoters of the Coalition of Opposition Politicians (COP) and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation.

It’s the second time – if not more – in two months that Amaechi would cut his nose to spite his face – all in an attempt to project himself and the COP/ADC as capable, and ready to boot out President Bola Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2027. On May 30, 2025, Amaechi – unarguably one of the multi-billionaire politicians who have brought Nigeria to its sorry pass – told the nation that he’s “hungry” and wondered why Nigerians weren’t protesting against the Tinubu administration over its economic hardship brought upon the country.

In an event marking his 60th birthday, Amaechi, critiquing the state of the economy, said: “We’re all hungry, all of us are. If you’re hungry, I am. For us, the opposition, if you want us to remove the man in power (President Tinubu), we can remove him from this power. In Nigeria, there are no capitalist ideas among the politicians; it’s about sharing (of public money).”

Perhaps, contrary to his expectation that he’d be garlanded for standing up for the people, Amaechi’s phrasal “hunger” was “interpreted as a metaphor for his ambition and desire to remain politically relevant, rather than a statement about his personal food security,” as AI Overview notes. Amaechi didn’t only incur the wrath of Nigerians, who flayed him for capitalising on their current station in life to feather his political interest – for which he’s announced his presidential bid – but his “I’m hungry” sermonisation also degenerated into a “war of words” between him and his successor in office and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike. Wike, who was governor of Rivers from 2015 to 2023, accused Amaechi of lying to Nigerians.

“We have no time to listen to nonsense in Nigeria. I don’t understand why a man like Amaechi would choose his 60th birthday to lie to Nigerians about being hungry,” Wike said, as reported by PUNCH on June 2. “He (Amaechi) was Speaker from 1999 to 2007, Governor from 2007 to 2015, and Minister from 2015 to 2023. (And yet) he never spoke about hunger during those years. Now (that) they are regrouping, they’re only hungry for power. “This shows his (Amaechi’s) failure. How can you trivialise the issue of hunger? He joined Atiku and claimed hunger.

It is clear he cannot stay out of power. From 1999 to 2023, Amaechi stood before Nigerians and claimed hunger.” Again on July 23, Amaechi self-indict, revealing how results of elections in Rivers had been written over the years to select representatives of the people, including himself, who didn’t even campaign, and cast his ballot, but was affirmed governor by the courts. Amaechi, in Port Harcourt on a road show with members of the ADC – the platform adopted by the COP to field its members for the 2027 General Election – alerted the members to Rivers’ “notoriety” for “writing election results,” and vowed he’d stop “election merchants” in 2027. His words: “We are new members of the ADC; it’s the adopted party of the coalition.

Most importantly, have your eyes on 2027 and to have your eyes on 2027, please go home and start registration. “We will form a committee that will go from local government to local government, ward to ward, to ascertain the number of people we have. “Our (Rivers) state is notorious for writing (election) results, and we must stop them (the ruling PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)) from writing results. When they said that they have already written results, it discourages voters from coming out.” Amaechi painted an apocalyptic picture of hunger under the Tinubu administration, and urged the ADC members to stop those responsible for writing election results, or else, “Nigerians will be dead and buried if Tinubu wins a second term in 2027,” inferring that President Tinubu will rig himself in at the poll.

“We should encourage people to come out and vote for the removal of the current government or we will all die of hunger,” Amaechi said, adding: “Currently, Nigerians are complaining in President Tinubu’s first tenure; imagine what the second tenure will be like. Then, you’ll be dead and buried.” Excruciating as the hardship in the country is – which needs hammering on to galvanise the president to alleviate the grassroots, who are hardest hit by the tough economic policies of the government – Amaechi’s labelling Rivers as the “Capital of Election Malpractice in Nigeria” is beyond a mere opposition attack on Tinubu and the ruling APC. It’s an open indictment of the INEC for, as it were, always declaring false results in Rivers; the courts for affirming those crooked poll results; and the security agencies for conniving with Rivers politicians to make the people’s votes not to count.

Since 1999 when the first rounds of election were conducted in Rivers under this dispensation, the processes have not been free, fair, credible, transparent, and acceptable due to alleged massive manipulation, declaration of concocted results, and returning of undeserved winners therefrom.

With the recorded electoral flaws, the courts have continuously affirmed those returned by the electoral empire, whose officials have been accused of financially compromised by the Rivers ruling elite of the PDP, which has controlled the state till date. Amaechi’s “can of worms” has revealed him as an active participant and collaborator in writing election results in Rivers, where he’s in government – either at the state or federal level – for 24 years (1999-2023), and still angling to return to power via the presidency in 2027.

Amaechi’s elected twice into the Rivers State House of Assembly, in 1999 and 2003, respectively, and was the Speaker for eight years (1999-2007), governor for eight years (2007-2015), and Minister of Transportation for eight years (2015-2023). In 2007, Amaechi made history when the Supreme Court affirmed him as the first recorded Nigerian politician, who didn’t participate in campaigns and voting, and yet was returned as the duly-elected Governor of Rivers State.