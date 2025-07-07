Amaechi’s Ally Faults Wike’s Comments On Ex-Gov

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State Eze Chukwuemeka Eze yesterday slammed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike for accusing ex-Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi of corruption.

Specking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Wike claimed that Amaechi “is one of the most corrupt people”.

The minister succeeded Amaechi as Rivers State governor in 2015. Both men are locked in a fierce battle ahead of the 2027 presidential poll since Amaechi embraced the opposition coalition –African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement, Eze accused Wike denying the role Amaechi played in his political career. He claimed that Amaechi only have houses in Abuja and Port Harcourt that were built for him after he left office as governor.

Eze said: “Amaechi was the Rivers State House of Assembly Speaker for eight years, was governor for eight years, and was a minister for about seven years.

“But the truth is that apart from the houses built for him in Port Harcourt and Abuja by the Rivers State Government, Amaechi has no land anywhere else in Nigeria to his name; whereas Wike is the owner of almost of half of Port Harcourt.