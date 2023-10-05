Amaechi’s Ally, Eze Faults APC’s Stance After Fubara’s Tribunal Victory

…claims Tinubu, Wike struck a deal against Cole

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the resolve of the party’s national leadership to withdraw from challenging the victory of Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara at the Supreme Court.

The Rivers State election petition tribunal had upheld Fubara’s victory and dismissed the petition brought against him by Tonye Cole and Beatrice Iturbo, the governorship candidates of the APC and Labour Party (LP) respectively.

Eze, an ally of former Transportation minister, Chibuike.Rotimi Amaechi noted that the national APC was wicked and unjust with its stance, adding that the pursuit of justice would continue all the way to the Supreme Court.

The former national publicity secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (NPDP), who spoke in a statement called on progressives in Rivers to remain calm, adding that the tribunal struck out Cole’s petition based “on flimsy and unsound reasoning.”

In a statement made available to the media Wednesday, the APC chieftain said the judgement though a temporary hiccup to the hopes of Rivers people to a better Rivers State, assured that the pursuit of justice continues regardless.

Eze quoted Section 133 of the Electoral Act, 2022 which provides under subsection 1 thus: (1) An election petition may be presented by one or more of the following persons; A candidate in an election; or A political party that participated in the election.

He added: “It is thus evident that only the candidate or party in an election can bring an action to challenge the conduct or outcome of an election.

He said that based on the above cited Act, Cole being the 1st petitioner in the matter can sustain the case as of right, the party’s withdrawal notwithstanding.

He said: “It is settled that a candidate in an election and the party that sponsors him cannot be one and the same person for the purpose of an election petition.

“The law gives them independent recognition and rights they can file the petition together in their individual capacities and the law does not make them one and the same for this purpose.”

He said the withdrawal ought to have been discarded and the matter decided on merit and not to be used as a point to dismiss a case as strong as Tonye’s.

Eze hinted that the withdrawal was part of the Tinubu/Wike deal and noted that ” it is a bad precedent for Tinubu to sell out his own party just to please a fellow whose political antecedents render him unfit for any role in our body polity and tumultuous democratic journey.”