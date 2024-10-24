Amaechi’s Ally ‘Big Fish’ To Take Over Rivers Completely – Ganduje

Share

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared that the ruling party will soon become a stronghold in Rivers State.

Ganduje made this remark during the official return of former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi’s ally and 2023 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Dr Dawari Ibietela George, to the APC.

Present at the APC National Headquarters were members of the National Working Committee (NWC), including Chief Hon. Victor Giadom, Vice Chairman South-South, Hon. Titsi Ganama and 2023 APC Deputy Governorship Candidate in Adamawa State.

Others are former House of Representatives colleagues of Dr George such as Hon. Bimbo Daramola, Hon. Bello Ibrahim, Hon. Nadu Karibo, and Hon. Robinson Uwak. Barr. Tonnie Anierohwom, the AA Deputy Governorship candidate in Rivers also joined George in rejoining the APC, alongside other party leaders from Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, Ganduhe described George as a “Big fish” and a skilled politician who would play a pivotal role in the party’s efforts to secure Rivers from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

While assuring that a party structure would be established to accommodate George and other returnees, the former Governor of Kano State affirmed that “Rivers State will be completely APC.”

Ganduje expressed optimism about rebuilding and repositioning the APC in Rivers State, emphasizing the party’s commitment to serving the people of the state and Nigeria.

