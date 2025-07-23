Amaechi: Tinubu’ll Go In 2027 For Nigeria’s Survival

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, has told his supporters that President Bola Tinubu won’t succeed with his second term ambition come 2027 in the interest of the suffering Nigerian people, who are heavily taxed.

Amaechi, who addressed a crowd of supporters at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on Wednesday, accused the Tinubu administration of worsening the country’s economic situation, thereby causing hardship among Nigerians.

He urged his supporters to ensure that their votes count in 2027 by confronting politicians and election officials that want to rig the election, calling on his supporters to support for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

While decrying the high cost of living and electricity tariffs under Tinubu’s government, Amaechi lamented: “I am tired of this government. If a rich man is spending ₦4 million on electricity, only God knows how you, the masses-are surviving.”

“We must stop the writing of results in Rivers. Go and register with ADC and let’s change the system,” Amaechi charged his supporters, adding:”We must protect our votes. If you’re not ready to stop rigging, I will not work with you.”

He noted that Rivers has become “notorious for the writing of election results,” noting that he will only work with those who are willing to confront politicians and election officials who attempt to rig.

Amaechi accused the political elite in Rivers State of electoral malpractice, telling his supporters that the situation can change if people protect their votes, rather than allowing riggers to have their way.

The former governor also visited the State Secretariat of the African Democratic congress (ADC) in Rivers State, where

a crowd of supporters and party loyalists had converged to declare the establishment of ADC as the main opposition party.

Amaechi, who inspected the State Secretariat of the ADC in Rivers on arrival, assured his supporters that the party has come to stay, and on a mission to bring hope and happiness to the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

He also also walked through major roads in Port Harcourt with his supporters, attracting cheers from onlookers.