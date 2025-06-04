Amaechi Says Visiting Rivers Gives Him Mental Disorder Over Abandoned Projects

Share

Former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that he no longer visits Rivers State, citing emotional distress caused by the abandonment and vandalism of infrastructure projects he initiated during his administration.

Speaking during a recent interview on Arise News, Amaechi said the sight of neglected public facilities—particularly schools and urban infrastructure completed during his tenure causes him psychological distress.

“That’s why I don’t go to Rivers State, because it gives you mental disorder,” Amaechi said. “Seeing the schools I built with state resources being abandoned and vandalised is painful. It makes me go crazy.”

Amaechi, who governed Rivers State from 2007 to 2015, lamented that his administration’s investments in education and infrastructure have been left to deteriorate, undermining the progress he made.

“I built six flyovers. They’re still there, and I did not make noise about it or call the President to commission them,” he added. “I built primary and secondary schools people called universities. We had two children per room, and hired science teachers from India and arts teachers from Nigeria through an Indian agency. Today, those schools are abandoned.”

The former governor also disclosed that his government had initiated a project to develop a new city with 24-hour power supply, but that project too, he said, has been abandoned and vandalised.

Amaechi’s remarks are seen as a direct criticism of his political rivals in Rivers State, including his former ally and successor, Nyesom Wike, who is currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

A prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Amaechi now finds himself at odds with the ruling party’s leadership. He is reportedly part of a growing coalition of opposition voices mobilising for the 2027 general elections with the goal of unseating President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

