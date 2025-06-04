Amaechi Reveals Who Made Him Rivers Governor In 2007

Share

Former Minister of Transportation and two-term Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has credited his rise to the governorship in 2007 to the combined influence of divine providence, former Governor Peter Odili, the people of Rivers State, and the Nigerian judiciary.

In an exclusive interview on Arise News, Amaechi reflected on the pivotal moments of his political career, highlighting how his path to leadership was shaped by both opportunity and strategic alliances.

“By the grace of God, and by the grace of Dr. Peter Odili, the people of Rivers State, and the judiciary, I became governor,” Amaechi said. “At the end of the day, it was the judiciary that pronounced me governor.”

Amaechi, who served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007, emphasized the importance of seizing political opportunities and performing well when given a chance.

“The problem is not when you get the opportunity; the problem is what you do with it,” he stated. “God knows I was one of the best Speakers in this country at that material time.”

He also pointed out his leadership within the legislative arm, noting that he served as Chairman of the Speakers’ Forum—a position he believes may have lost relevance after his tenure.

The former governor’s comments come amid renewed political tensions involving Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who served under Amaechi as Chief of Staff and later succeeded him as Rivers State governor. The controversy was reignited after veteran journalist Reuben Abati described Wike as “rude” to Amaechi, referring to him as Amaechi’s political protégé.

In response, Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, took to social media to challenge Abati’s claim, questioning Amaechi’s political seniority and recalling how Wike allegedly stood by him in 2007 while Amaechi “ran to Ghana” during the legal tussle over his governorship mandate.

