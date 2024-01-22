Amaechi Reveals His Favourite Nigerian Singer

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, is his favourite Nigerian singer.

The former Rivers State governor disclosed this in a recent interview with Arise TV.

According to him, he follows Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage, but he is a great fan of Burna Boy because of his musical style.

However, he added that his current favourite song is ‘Agba Baller’ by Flavour.

Amaechi said, “In terms of music, I follow all of them (Nigerian musicians). I follow Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage but I’m a greater fan of Burna Boy because of the kind of music he plays. And I listen to all of them.

“But my greatest music now is Flavour’s Agba Baller”

Meanwhile, Rotimi Amaechi also spoke on the complains of Nigerians regarding the president and the present conditions in the country.

He stated that Nigerians deserve the kind of leaders they get from voting during elections, henceforth they shouldn’t complain.

Amaechi said; “Nigerians should not complain about what they get because they always have an opportunity to vote.

“Whatever Nigerians get after voting at the polls is what they deserve”.