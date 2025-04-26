Amaechi Recounts Dramatic Journey From Kano

Share

Former Minister of Transportation and two-term Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has claimed that divine intervention guided his vehicle from Kano to Kaduna while he was asleep behind the wheel.

Amaechi made this revelation while speaking at the ninth edition of the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) Annual Leadership Discourse held in Lagos.

He recounted the incident, which occurred after he and a group of high-profile individuals were involved in the installation of an unnamed Emir in Kano State.

According to Amaechi, accompanying him during the journey were former Gombe State Governor, Danjuma Goje; former PDP National Chairman, Abubakar Kawu Baraje; and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

He explained that shortly after the installation ceremony, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kano warned him to leave the state immediately due to threats to his safety.

Attempts to fly out of Kano were unsuccessful, as both chartered and commercial flights were reportedly restricted by what he described as “orders from above.”

“When we went to install the Emir of Kano, we were advised by the DSS Director that we must leave immediately, even suggesting we sleep in Bichi if necessary,” Amaechi said.

“I was denied permission to fly out, and when I attempted to board a commercial flight with Aero Contractors, we were told tickets could not be sold to us.”

Faced with limited options, Amaechi decided to drive out of Kano despite exhaustion. He described how his fellow passengers fell asleep during the journey, and he eventually lost consciousness at the wheel, relying, he said, on divine protection.

“By the time I got to Zaria, I had to ease myself. From Kaduna, God drove us because I was sleeping. I even stopped to buy six cans of Red Bull in Kaduna, but it didn’t work. So God drove us from Kaduna to Abuja,” he stated.

