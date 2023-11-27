Amaechi Muonagor’s Down With Kidney Disease, Diabetes, Stroke – Cousin

The cousin of veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, Tony Oneweek has taken to his Facebook page to give an update on the health condition of the ailing actor.

New Telegraph recalls that this is coming weeks after the actor called on Nigerians to support him financially in a video shared on social media.

In a lengthy post shared on his page, Oneweek disclosed that his cousin is presently receiving weekly dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi due to a stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease.

Oneweek who’s also a musician, revealed that his family had been the ones paying his bills for years prior to his recent stroke, which caused them to cry out for assistance.

However, fans and supporters of the actor, as well as organizations and other well-meaning Nigerians who sincerely love and care about him have donated some amount of money for the actor’s treatment.

But Oneweek emphasized that even with everything that has been done, money is still needed for his cousin’s full treatment and recuperation, and he politely asked Nigerians to contribute to the cause.

Confirming his statement, Oneweek shared a picture of himself with the ailing actor, Amaechi on his sickbed.