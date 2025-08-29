Amaechi Didn’t Prevent Dangote From Citing Refinery In Rivers – Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has dismissed claims that the conduct of former Transportation Minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, was what prevented Aliko Dangote from citing his refinery in Rivers State.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Chidi Wihioka, had claimed that as Governor of Rivers State, Amaechi made a personal demand from Dangote, as a condition for the citing of his refinery in the state.

Wihioka, a former ally of Ameachi, also claimed that the then governor also kept Dangote waiting in Government House for about six hours only to make a personal demand rather than find out how many people would be employed at the refinery.

But Eze, in a statement, dismissed Wihioka’s claims, accusing the former federal lawmaker of deliberately spreading falsehood against the former governor.

He noted that Amaechi gave Dangote the necessary assistance he needed to establish his refinery in Rivers, and that there was no time he made personal demands from the industrialist.

Eze also dismissed Wihioka’s claims that “Dangota got all that he needed free of charge to build the Lagos Refinery, forgetting that Dangota paid millions of Naira in order to acquire the land he used in building the Lagos Refinery…’

Eze said, “When Dangote came to Port Harcourt, he told Amaechi he would like to build a gas plant. He was taken to a befitting site in Onne, where Amaechi promised to build a bridge to ease the movement of products, aside from several other promises, just to ensure the project comes to light.

“But Dangote left and never came back despite assurances of support from the state government.

“The narrative peddled by Wihioka only exists in the figment of his own imagination, crafted to entice his paymasters, as he was never a part of the meeting to be privy to discussions and demands made by Amaechi during their interaction. As a matter of fact, Dangote never wanted to build any refinery in Rivers State.

Rivers people are aware that during his days as Governor, Amaechi raised the economic bar of Rivers State through his strategic economic blueprint, which harped on massive investments in agriculture, health, education and other capital projects, which ultimately engaged the youths meaningfully and practically reduced crime and criminality in the state.

“Amaechi created massive investment platforms for smart investors and, through his initiatives, the state turned the investment haven of Nigeria, galvanising a pool of local and foreign investors who created jobs for the young people and contributed to Nigeria’s foreign exchange.

He accused Wihioka of joining “the camp of the enemies of democracy that have made Rivers State a laughing stock,’ adding that Amaechi sacrificed much “to give him a seat at the National Assembly, as the lawmaker representing Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency.”