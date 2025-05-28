Amaechi At 60: He’s An Asset To My Govt – Buhari

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has described the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as an asset to his government as he turns 60.

In a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the ex-President referred to the former governor of Rivers state as “golden fish,” an asset to his administration.

“Amaechi shared with me the aspiration of strengthening infrastructure, bridging the nation’s long-delayed gaps through the railway, a vital component, leading to its revival from a comatose state, completion of abandoned projects, turning them into major transit hubs, and initiating major ones across the country, some of which were driven to completion before he left office.

“The railway system which used to be the heartbeat of several towns and cities, killed and buried for decades opened a new chapter under his leadership, faithfully serving millions of Nigerians by increasing network capacity for passenger and freight services, helping to address demand, introducing new services and rolling stock, and improving safety.

“Under him, the nation witnessed a new era of railway infrastructure. I wish him and his family many happy years ahead.”

