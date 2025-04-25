Amaechi Accuses Tinubu Of Breaching Constitution Over Rivers Crisis

Share

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of violating Nigeria’s Constitution by allegedly removing Governor Siminalayi Fubara and declaring an unconstitutional state of emergency in Rivers State.

New Telegraph recalls that Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following the prolonged political crisis in the south-south state.

The president also suspended Fubara, his deputy, and the members of the state assembly.

He later nominated Ibok-Eke Ibas as the administrator of Rivers State.

Amaechi made the remarks on Thursday at the 9th Edition of the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) Annual Leadership Discourse in Lagos. Themed “Fearless Leadership: A Panacea for Sustainable Development,” the event brought together stakeholders to discuss governance and constitutional integrity.

READ ALSO:

In a strongly worded address, Amaechi criticized the alleged actions of the Tinubu administration and condemned the National Assembly, describing it as a “very weak institution” complicit in enabling what he referred to as an illegal imposition of power in Rivers State.

“What is even more alarming is that the breach in the situation is not even about law. The president didn’t break any law. He broke the Constitution,” Amaechi said.

“This breach of the Constitution is a breach of the sacredness and sanctity of the Constitution. The Constitution of a country is the Bible of that country, and its sanctity must be protected.”

He further claimed that the President acted unilaterally in removing an elected governor and appointing a military figure in his place, an action he labeled as unlawful and dangerous to Nigeria’s democratic structure.

“The president looked at the whole Nigeria and removed an elected governor in Rivers State and appointed a military man, yet the country continued. Nothing happened,” he lamented.

Share