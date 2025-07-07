Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Kabiru Amadu, has extended warm birthday wishes to the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, who turned 55 on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, Amadu, who represents the Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, praised Dikko’s leadership and dedication to the advancement of Nigerian sports, describing him as a “transparent and bold reformer.”

“On behalf of the House Committee on Sports, I congratulate Shehu Dikko on the occasion of his 55th birthday,” Amadu said.

“He has devoted much of his life to repositioning the sports sector and has made significant contributions to its development.”

Amadu highlighted Dikko’s efforts to confront longstanding structural challenges in the sector, noting his “honest and transparent leadership” and “sustained commitment to overcoming obstacles to growth.”

While Dikko opted for a modest, low-key celebration, the House Committee chair expressed personal and institutional appreciation for his work, wishing him continued good health and success.

“ I pray that you remain healthy and happy, and continue to work for the betterment of Nigerian sports,” Amadu added. “There is no doubt that the country will, in the coming years, begin to reap the benefits of your visionary leadership at the NSC.”