Manchester United were held to a thrilling 2–2 draw by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday evening, after Amad Diallo’s late volley rescued a point for the visitors.

The result extends Man United’s unbeaten run but also exposes persistent defensive frailties.

United took the lead just before halftime, with Casemiro rising to head in from a contentiously awarded corner delivered by Bruno Fernandes.

The goal marked another moment of tactical set-piece prowess from United but also invited scrutiny of Forest’s defensive marking.

The second half saw a swift response from the hosts. Morgan Gibbs-White powered in an equalising header off a Ryan Yates cross, before Nicolo Savona capitalised on a scrappy defensive moment to place Forest ahead in the 50s

United piled on the pressure from that point forward, and their persistence was rewarded when Amad unleashed a stunning volley from the edge of the area to level the scores once again.

The draw means United drop two points in their push for higher finishes, but they maintain momentum.

Forest, meanwhile, extend their winless run in the Premier League to nine matches, though their second-half fightback under new manager Sean Dyche showed renewed spirit.

Post-match, United’s defensive lapses drew criticism, particularly given the ease with which Forest’s goals were constructed.

According to player ratings, Casemiro delivered one of United’s stronger performances, while right-back Diogo Dalot was notably flagged for errors that contributed to Savona’s goal.

This result leaves both teams feeling they might have collected more. For United, the draw underlines the urgency of defensive consistency.

For Forest, salvaging a point in such fashion may provide a psychological boost as they seek to climb the table.