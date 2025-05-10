Amadi Rejoices With Pope, Praises Servant-leadership Style

Share

The Chairman of the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi yesterday said the choice of Pope Leo XIV as the 267th Pope inspires billions all over the world.

He said the Pope’s vision is anchored on justice, inclusiveness, humility, dialogue, and a preferential option for the poor. He also said the Pope’s leadership qualities deeply resonate with his aspirations for Imo State.

Amadi, who made his position known in a statement in Abuja, said those marginalised in the world have hope under the new Pope.

He said: “With a heart full of joy, I extend my warmest congratulations to you on the historic election of Pope Leo XIV as the 267th Pope of the Catholic Church.

“This is a moment of deep spiritual significance-a time of renewal, hope, and recommitment to the timeless values that anchor the Church and inspire billions across the globe.

“Pope Leo XIV’s ascension to the papacy is not only a triumph of faith but a clarion call to all of us in leadership and public service. His vision, anchored in justice, inclusiveness, humility, dialogue, and a preferential option for the poor, deeply resonates with the aspirations I hold for Imo State.

“The Pope’s commitment to bridging divides, uplifting the marginalised and promoting peace mirrors my own conviction that leadership must be measured not by words but by transformative action-action that improves lives, strengthens communities, and advances the common good.”

“In Imo State, where the Catholic faithful have long been pillars of moral guidance, community service, and social development, I recognize your invaluable role in shaping a society rooted in compassion, integrity, and progress.

“I am particularly inspired by Pope Leo XIV’s example of servant leadership-a leadership that listens, unites, and delivers. May this new chapter in the life of the Catholic Church ignite in all of us, regardless of faith, a renewed dedication to justice, reconciliation, and the pursuit of a society where every individual can thrive.

Share