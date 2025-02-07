Amadeus University Holds Inaugural Matriculation, Opening Ceremony

Share

Amadeus University, a new not-for-profit institution dedicated to academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact, is set to hold its inaugural matriculation and official opening ceremony on Saturday, February 8.

This event marks the formal commencement of the University’s mission to provide high-quality education to students from diverse backgrounds.

Founded by a seasoned development economist and entrepreneur, Dr Godwin Nwabunka, Amadeus University in a statement announcing the event, assured of its commitment to producing globally competitive, morally sound, and practically oriented graduates.

Licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in June 2023 and having successfully completed a resource verification process in April 2024, the University began academic activities on October 28, 2024.

“Amadeus University offers 19 NUC-approved undergraduate degree programmes across four faculties: Allied Health Sciences, Engineering, Science and Computing, and Social and Management Sciences.

The serene Amizi campus, easily accessible from Uyo, Owerri, Umuahia, and Ikot-Ekpene, boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including premium student housing, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, multi-purpose sports courts, a fully equipped gym, multiple cafeterias, a student centre, a 30-bed health centre, and a Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centre.

“The University is committed to inclusivity, awarding 65 scholarships to academically outstanding and financially disadvantaged students through various initiatives, including the Dr Godwin Nwabunka Foundation Scholarship Scheme, the Grooming Endowment Trust Scholarship, and the Grooming Centre Undergraduate Scholarship,” the statement reads in part.

Amadeus University is led by a distinguished Governing Council, chaired by Pro-Chancellor Prof. Mrs. Ihuoma Roseline Ndimele, and a seasoned management team: Prof. Samuel M. Nzotta, Vice-Chancellor; Mr. Ernest O. Onuoha, Registrar; Dr. Ngozi Blessing Ukachi, University Librarian; and Mr. Augustine Ugorji, Bursar.

Nwabunka said this institution is the “fulfilment of a vision to create an academically rigorous and innovation-driven university that will contribute to national and global development. Our focus is on producing graduates who are not only skilled but also possess the integrity and entrepreneurial mindset to drive positive change.”

On his part, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nzotta, said, “Amadeus University is poised to redefine higher education in Nigeria. We provide an environment where students can thrive academically, develop practical skills, and become leaders in their fields.”

He added, “Amadeus University is a not-for-profit institution dedicated to producing self-employable, productive graduates through functional and innovative education. The University’s mission is to inspire students to explore their passions, develop critical thinking skills, and contribute meaningfully to society.”

